2022 World Press Photo Contest Awards Incredible Regional Voices in Photojournalism

Now in its 65th year, the World Press Photo Contest is a high point in the world of photojournalism. And in 2022, the contest has shifted its structure in a way that brings different creative voices to the forefront. Now working on a regional approach, World Press Photo is allowing more diversity to be showcased on its valuable platform. Judging from the regional winners of the 2022 contest, the decision is a welcome move and will allow the public to see more of the incredible photojournalistic talent that the world has the offer.

For the contest, the map was broken into six regions: Africa, Asia, Europe, North and Central America, South America, and Southeast Asia and Oceania. Entries were initially judged by a regional jury of experts who were better able to engage with the stories in their social, political, and cultural contexts. This shortlist was then turned over to the global jury, which judged the images entered into the Singles, Stories, Long-Term Projects, and Open Format categories. The winners are a stunning look at the state of the world as viewed through the eyes of the photographers who lived these stories.

By shifting to a regional outlook, we're no longer focused on the European and North American stories that often dominate these awards. Instead, all regions are given equal footing to share the visuals that document important events in these areas of the world.

“The new contest model pushed us out of our comfort zone to think outside the box,” shared global jury chair, Azerbaijani photographer Rena Effendi. “Each jury member brought along their expertise on relevant issues of their respective regions, and we built on this knowledge as a team. The resulting selection of winners reflects upon the state of the world from a deeper and more nuanced vantage point.”

In addition to a monetary prize, the winners will be included in the annual worldwide exhibition and the annual yearbook. These winners are just a preview of what's the come when the global winners are announced in early April.

In an effort to encourage more diversity, the World Press Photo Contest has awarded regional winners.

By breaking the world into six regions, the contest is allowing more incredible photojournalists to showcase their work.

Entries were culled by a regional panel of experts before final judging by the global jury.

“It is exhilarating to see the way in which the new regional contest set up is producing the changes that we were hoping for,” says World Press Photo Foundation's Joumana El Zein Khoury.

“Changes that we believe will offer different perspectives on, and a deeper connection to, photojournalism and documentary photography from all over the world.”

World Press Photo: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by World Press Photo Foundation.