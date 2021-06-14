Home / Travel

Amtrak Offers 30-Day Rail Pass With $200 Discount to Travel Across U.S. by Train

By Emma Taggart on June 14, 2021
Amtrak USA Rail Pass Deal 2021

Traveling by train is not only more environmentally friendly than any other means of transport, it's also a way to comfortably enjoy road trips without the traffic. If you’ve ever wanted to explore America’s stunning landscapes, Amtrak is now selling its 30-day USA Rail Pass at a discounted price. You can hop on and off trains across 500 destinations for just $299 per pass.

The USA Rail pass usually costs $499, but with $200 off, you can spend the extra cash on simply enjoying your vacation. The pass allows you to choose 10 trips from Amtrak’s 30 train routes throughout the U.S. and some of Canada. You can go on a train journey from Chicago to San Francisco, taking stops at Denver and Salt Lake City along the way. Other routes include the Coast Starlight that starts at Seattle and travels to Portland, Sacramento, and Los Angeles. Widely regarded as one of the most visually-stunning train routes, Amtrak says, “The dramatic snow-covered peaks of the Cascade Range and Mount Shasta, lush forests, fertile valleys and long stretches of Pacific Ocean shoreline provide a stunning backdrop for your journey.”

After you purchase your pass, it's valid for 120 days and you can start booking your journeys online. After you take your first trip, a 30-day limit kicks in. That means you’ll have a month to take your remaining nine train journeys, so why not just stay on the road?

Ready for an adventure? You can buy the 30-day USA Rail Pass for the discounted price of $299 from now until June 22, 2021. You can find out more and check out different routes on Amtrak's website.

Amtrak is now selling its 30-day USA Rail Pass for $200 less.

Amtrak USA Rail Pass Deal 2021

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
