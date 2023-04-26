Home / Creative Products / Toys

Mattel Unveils New Barbie Doll With Down Syndrome

By Margherita Cole on April 26, 2023
Barbie Down Syndrome Doll

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

American toy company Mattel continues to expand its range of diverse and inclusive Barbies with its latest addition—a doll with Down syndrome. This model is part of the Barbie Fashionistas line, a collection that features dolls of different body types, ethnicities, disabilities, and more. With this new Barbie, toy manufacturer Mattel hopes to help more children find representations of themselves in the toys they play with.

The Down syndrome doll was made in collaboration with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) in the U.S., which oversaw the design of the Barbie to ensure it included characteristics of those who have the condition, including a shorter frame and longer torso. There are also many thoughtful details incorporated into the outfit of the Barbie. For instance, her puff-sleeve mini dress is decorated in a blue and yellow floral print with pink butterflies. Blue and yellow are the colors of Down syndrome awareness, and butterflies symbolize the condition. Even her pink neckless includes a pendant with three arrows, representing the third 21st chromosome that people with Down syndrome have. It also coordinates with the ankle foot orthoses (AFOs) which support her as she walks.

“This means so much for our community, who, for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them,” says Kandi Pickard, NDSS president and CEO. The new model has already sparked positive reactions from those who have Down syndrome, including British model Ellie Goldstein. She shared a video of her reaction to the doll. “When I saw the doll I felt so emotional, and proud,” she says. “It means a lot to me that children will be able to play with the doll and learn that everyone is different…Diversity is important as people need to see more people like me out there in the world and not be hidden away, Barbie will help make this happen.”

The model will retail for $10.99. You can learn more about the Barbie and where to buy it by visiting Mattel's website.

Mattel has launched a Barbie with Down syndrome, adding to its diverse array of dolls.

Barbie Down Syndrome Doll

British model Ellie Goldstein, who has Down syndrome, shared her feelings about the new Barbie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ellie G (@elliejg16_zebedeemodel)

h/t: [The Guardian]

All images via Mattel.

Related Articles:

’Barbie‘ Movie Releases Posters for Every Character of Its Star-Studded Cast

Barbie Unveils Aviator Bessie Coleman Doll in ‘Inspiring Women’ Line

Mattel Creates Barbie Doll to Honor Madam C.J. Walker, the First Self-Made Woman Millionaire

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

20 Toys and Action Figures for the Playful Art Lover in Your Life
LEGO Unveils Rivendell, the Largest ‘Lord of the Rings’ Set With 6,167 Pieces
Barbie Unveils Aviator Bessie Coleman Doll in ‘Inspiring Women’ Line
Devoted Teacher Makes Personalized Plush Toys Based on Students’ Drawings
LEGO Kit Lets People Make Their Own Version of Hokusai’s ‘The Great Wave’
LEGO Releases a ‘Home Alone’ Set for Fans to Relive the Shenanigans From the Beloved Movie

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

LEGO’s 10,001-Piece Eiffel Tower Set Is Its Tallest Set Ever Released
40 Gifts for Kids That Playfully Promote Their Creative Minds
LEGO Introduces Minifigures With Diverse Set of Skin Tones, Including Vitiligo
32 Gifts for Board Game Lovers To Have Hours of Wholesome Fun
Creative Crafter Transforms Kid’s Drawings Into Crochet Dolls They Can Cuddle
Barbie Celebrates Día de Muertos 2022 With Three Colorful Day of the Dead Dolls

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.