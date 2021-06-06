Expressive Paintings Capture the Colorful Hills of Los Angeles

Home / Painting / Oil Painting

By Margherita Cole on June 6, 2021
California is known for its diverse and varied landscape. Not only does the Golden State feature twinkling seascapes and snowy mountains, but it also boasts some of the most iconic cities in the United States. Artist Seth Armstrong captures the colorful hills of Los Angeles in his series of expressive oil paintings.

The LA-native developed his creative practice in the Bay Area of California, receiving his BFA at the California College of Arts in San Francisco. Now that he has moved back home, Armstrong is reacquainting himself with his surroundings by capturing the city in striking oil paintings. These eye-catching images depict specific areas of LA under the sun and in the shade.

Similar to Californian Impressionism, the artist blends an array of striking hues into the canvas to convey the beauty of light and shadow. Additionally, the distinct color palettes reflect how the rolling cityscape transforms at different times of the day.

You can purchase prints via Armstrong's website, and keep up to date with the artist's latest exhibitions and projects by following him on Instagram.

Los Angeles-based artist Seth Armstrong captures the colorful hills of Los Angeles in his oil paintings.

Oil Paintings of Los Angeles by Seth ArmstrongOil Paintings of Los Angeles by Seth ArmstrongOil Paintings of Los Angeles by Seth ArmstrongOil Paintings of Los Angeles by Seth ArmstrongOil Paintings of Los Angeles by Seth ArmstrongOil Paintings of Los Angeles by Seth ArmstrongOil Paintings of Los Angeles by Seth ArmstrongOil Paintings of Los Angeles by Seth ArmstrongOil Paintings of Los Angeles by Seth Armstrong

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Seth Armstrong.

