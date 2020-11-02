Home / Gift Guide

35 Purrfect Gifts for People Who Love Animals

By Kelly Richman-Abdou on November 1, 2020
gifts for animal lovers

If you’re feeling like a busy bee this hectic holiday season, finding the purrfect presents for friends and family can seem like a daunting task. With this cute and cuddly collection of critter-centric gifts, however, you can cross any animal-loving loved ones off your list.

Inspired by the diversity of the animal kingdom, this unique selection showcases a wide range of goodies. This includes a magical make-your-own hedgehog kit, a sleepy Siamese succulent pot, and a snug-as-a-bug cat cave. Hand-picked from both one-of-a-kind Etsy shops and tried-and-true emporiums, these eclectic gifts are sure to make the holidays the cat’s meow.

Here are 35 of our favorite gifts for anyone who loves animals:

 

Hedgehog Embroidery Kit

 

Animal Society Temporary Tattoos

Animal Temporary Tattoo Set

Tattly | $15

 

Custom Fox Wall Art

 

Siamese Cat Planter

 

Cockatoo Scarf

gifts for animal lovers

Ninafuehrer | $119.40

 

Mid-century Modern Birdhouse

gifts for animal lovers

Sourgrassbuilt | $349.99

 

Three-Piece Crane Ring

Good Luck Gifts Lucky Gifts

Mary Lou | $107

 

Wheat Barn Owl Scarf

Bird Scarf - Gifts for Animal Lovers

Shovava | $56+

 

Wood Cat Pile Game

Cat Pile Game - Holiday Gift Guide

COMMA | $36

 

Cat Cave

gifts for animal lovers

elevele | $95+

 

Fox Ring Holder

 

Enamel Animal Pin Set

Enamel Animal Pins Gifts for Animal Lovers

Liveinu | $17.99

 

Bird & Arbaro Reversible Weekender Bag

Bird Weekender Bag

Loqi | $39.99

 

Polar Bear Night Light

 

Picasso Dog Print

 

Custom Pet Pillows

 

Amazon Rainforest 1000-Piece Puzzle

Amazon Rainforest 1000 Piece Puzzle

Eeboo | $19.95

 

Dog Breed Book

 

Artistically Painted Cat Calendar

 

Otter T-Shirt

Watercolor Otter Unisex T Shirt

SlaviART | $38

 

Lion Trivets

Lion Trivets

OTOTO | $12.50

 

Fox Travelers Notebook

Animal Gifts

sanatifactory | $72.75+

 

Customized Pet Portrait

 

Origami Fox Earrings

 

Forest Animal Tea Towels

 

Adorable Animal Onesies

 

Cat Coloring Book

gifts for animal lovers

Lark Crafts | $2.65

 

Ceramic Llama Planter

Ceramic Llama Planter

Hrtrendsstore | $30.78

 

Custom Paw Print Ring

 

Deer Popup Light

gifts for animal lovers

Popup Lighting | $209.45

 

Personalized Tiger Necklace

 

Wood Hedgehog Coasters

gifts for animal lovers

Riverbyland | $13.99

 

Flock of Birds Throw Pillow

Animal Gifts Bird Throw Pillow

Picomodi | $20.99+

 

Cat Smartphone Stand

 

Animal Print Phone Case

Animal Gifts

PeggyandSamUK | $17.05+

 

This article has been edited and updated.

