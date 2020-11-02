35 Purrfect Gifts for People Who Love Animals

If you’re feeling like a busy bee this hectic holiday season, finding the purrfect presents for friends and family can seem like a daunting task. With this cute and cuddly collection of critter-centric gifts, however, you can cross any animal-loving loved ones off your list.
Inspired by the diversity of the animal kingdom, this unique selection showcases a wide range of goodies. This includes a magical make-your-own hedgehog kit, a sleepy Siamese succulent pot, and a snug-as-a-bug cat cave. Hand-picked from both one-of-a-kind Etsy shops and tried-and-true emporiums, these eclectic gifts are sure to make the holidays the cat’s meow.
Here are 35 of our favorite gifts for anyone who loves animals:
Hedgehog Embroidery Kit
Animal Society Temporary Tattoos
Custom Fox Wall Art
Siamese Cat Planter
Cockatoo Scarf
Mid-century Modern Birdhouse
Three-Piece Crane Ring
Wheat Barn Owl Scarf
Wood Cat Pile Game
Cat Cave
Fox Ring Holder
Enamel Animal Pin Set
Bird & Arbaro Reversible Weekender Bag
Polar Bear Night Light
Picasso Dog Print
Custom Pet Pillows
Amazon Rainforest 1000-Piece Puzzle
Dog Breed Book
Artistically Painted Cat Calendar
Otter T-Shirt
Lion Trivets
Fox Travelers Notebook
Customized Pet Portrait
Origami Fox Earrings
Forest Animal Tea Towels
Adorable Animal Onesies
Cat Coloring Book
Ceramic Llama Planter
Custom Paw Print Ring
Deer Popup Light
Personalized Tiger Necklace
Wood Hedgehog Coasters
Flock of Birds Throw Pillow
Cat Smartphone Stand
Animal Print Phone Case
This article has been edited and updated.
