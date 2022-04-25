Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

Grandmother Wears Original Wedding Gown To Celebrate 70th Marriage Anniversary

By Sara Barnes on April 25, 2022
Wedding Anniversary Photos of a Couple Who Have Been Married For Over 70 Years

How many years has the longest-married couple that you know been hitched? Thirty years? Forty years? For wedding photographer Anna Behning, it’s much longer than that. Her grandparents Melvin (91 years old) and Nancy (86 years old) recently celebrated 70 years of marriage. That is an exceptional length of time and deserves to be commemorated in a special way.

In a blog post about her grandparents, Behning shares the story of how they fell in love. The two met at a local skating rink in Mitchell, South Dakota, and they were married on January 6, 1952. For the occasion, Nancy wore a dress purchased for $35 and a veil for $15. She kept the gown and still has it today, preserved for sentimental value.

It's a good thing Nancy stored her wedding dress, as she was able to wear it again. Behning hosted a special photoshoot with her grandparents, in which her grandmother donned her gown—it still fits after all these years. Her grandfather wore his army uniform; shortly after they were married, Melvin has shipped off to basic training and eventually fought in the Korean war.

Being photographed in their best attire was “a lot of fun” and brought back fond memories of the day they got hitched. Since being married, they still live in the same town close to their five children, 12 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. This closeness to her family, particularly her grandparents, was a big part of Behning’s life growing up.

“My grandparents have been there for me since I was born,” she tells My Modern Met. “They attended every concert, sports game, and extracurricular event that they could. I was also blessed to go to college in the same town that they live in. I would spend lots of nights at their home doing laundry or eating grandpa's famous steak. So being this close to my grandparents made this photoshoot even more special.”

While every marriage is different, Melvin and Nancy have some valuable insight into their long union. Nancy’s advice is to “forget and forgive and make the best of your life situations.” Melvin says, “You won't always agree, sometimes you have a disagreement, but when you have one of those you sit down and talk about it and come up with an answer—don't bring it back up.”

Scroll down for more photos of these lovebirds.

Photographer Anna Behning's grandparents, Nancy and Melvin, have been married for an impressive 70 years.

Wedding Anniversary Photos of a Couple Who Have Been Married For Over 70 YearsWedding Anniversary Photos of a Couple Who Have Been Married For Over 70 YearsWedding Anniversary Photos of a Couple Who Have Been Married For Over 70 Years

To celebrate their long union, Behning, who is a wedding photographer, snapped photos of them. Her grandmother wore her original wedding gown!

Wedding Anniversary Photos of a Couple Who Have Been Married For Over 70 YearsWedding Anniversary Photos of a Couple Who Have Been Married For Over 70 Years

The two had fun reliving their wedding day in these outfits.

Wedding Anniversary Photos of a Couple Who Have Been Married For Over 70 YearsWedding Anniversary Photos of a Couple Who Have Been Married For Over 70 YearsWedding Anniversary Photos of a Couple Who Have Been Married For Over 70 YearsWedding Anniversary Photos of a Couple Who Have Been Married For Over 70 YearsWedding Anniversary Photos of a Couple Who Have Been Married For Over 70 Years

While every marriage is different, Melvin and Nancy have some valuable insight into what makes a union last.

Wedding Anniversary Photos of a Couple Who Have Been Married For Over 70 YearsWedding Anniversary Photos of a Couple Who Have Been Married For Over 70 Years

Nancy’s advice is a good reminder for us all: “forget and forgive and make the best of your life situations.”

Wedding Anniversary Photos of a Couple Who Have Been Married For Over 70 Years

Anna Behning: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Anna Behning.

Related Articles:

Grandparents Celebrate 63rd Wedding Anniversary with Adorable Photo Shoot of Their Endless Love

Photographer Surprises Her Grandparents with Beautiful Photo Shoot for Their 60th Anniversary

Sentimental Photos Shine a Light on the Undying Love of Elderly Couples

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Queen Elizabeth Celebrates Turning 96 With a Portrait Honoring Her Loves in Life
Portraits of Traditional Ukrainian Outfits Highlight the Country’s Rich Cultural Heritage
Beautiful Portraits Highlight What “Love” Means for People With Down Syndrome
Tom Hanks Surprises an Elated Bride by Asking for a Photo With Her on Her Wedding Day
Photographer Captures the Enchanting Everyday Moments of Her Five Kids
Photographer Shows How Chickens, Hens, and Roosters Make the Perfect Models

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

33 Men Represent Their Country’s National Dress in Male Beauty Pageant
Lucky Family Gets Portrait of a Lifetime When a Shooting Star Makes an Unexpected Appearance in Their Photo
12 Photographers Who Have Elevated Pet Photography Into an Art Form
Cinematic Photographs Contain Hidden Storylines Decided on by You
Learn To Take Professional Photos of Your Pup in This Introductory Pet Photography Class
Photographer Takes Dignified B&W Portraits of “Forgotten” People He Meets on the Street [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.