Arcana Mirrored Cabins Seem To Disappear Into the Surrounding Forests

If you are looking for a unique nature retreat, look no further than these mirrored cabins in Ontario, Canada. Designed by Leckie Studio and Aruliden, the new Arcana cabins will be built as camouflaged nature retreats in the forest available for short-term rentals. Visitors to the cabins will enjoy unobstructed views of nature from a contemporary cabin with tons of amenities and related activities.

More than aesthetically fitting into nature, the designers also carefully considered how the cabins might affect wildlife. “As a brand that’s rooted in respecting the power and beauty of nature, it’s been a priority to design our structures so that they aren’t a hazard to birds and other creatures that reside in Arcana’s habitat,” explain the designers. That is why the reflective surfaces are made up of imperfect mirrors that distort reflections. The imperfections in the glass help birds to understand the cabins as objects to avoid while flying.

Each cabin is 275 square feet and includes a contemporary bedroom with tons of natural light, a bathroom with a rainfall showerhead, a private deck, and a kitchen with warm, natural finishes. The clean, contemporary aesthetic is consistent throughout the interior, allowing visitors to clear their minds and focus on the forest.

Once they are done relaxing indoors, guests can enjoy some special activities. The designers explain that some shared facilities are planned, including an on-site sauna. A little further from the cabin, guests can enjoy a guided tour of the area including a walk through the hiking trails and a foraging experience. Visitors can also learn about the Japanese practice of forest bathing, or Shinrin-yoku, where people quietly and consciously take in the nature around them.

The Arcana mirrored cabins will begin construction later in 2021 and will soon be available for short-term rentals. Keep scrolling for more beautiful renderings of the soon-to-be-built retreat. Plus, if you fall in love with the cabins and want to experience them yourself, be sure to keep up with Arcana's website to get the latest info on booking a stay in 2022.

Arcana Mirrored Cabins blend into the surrounding forest in a really unique way—they are covered in gleaming mirrors on all sides.

