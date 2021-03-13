Airstream Updated Its Popular Travel Trailer Making It Easier To Work From Home on the Go

The ongoing global pandemic has significantly altered the workplace and office culture. With working from home becoming much more common, employees and companies alike have had to make a variety of adjustments to accommodate this new lifestyle. While some may have shied away from this overwhelming wave of change, others have adapted their practices in order to thrive in this new normal. The iconic travel trailer company Airstream is making that easier for those who like to live life on the go with its newest camper model, the Flying Cloud 30FB Office.

“We’re thrilled to offer a travel trailer that meets the needs of our times without compromise,” says Bob Wheeler, Airstream’s president and CEO. “Airstream has always provided the freedom of a mobile living, playing, and working space, but the Flying Cloud 30FB Office takes that promise to the next level with flexibility and comfort in a design inspired by real-world experience. We know that the work landscape will forever be changed by the pandemic. This new offering reflects our commitment to be nimble and react to the needs of current and future customers.”

Adapting an already popular model, Airstream changed what is usually a sleeping area into a dedicated office space that includes a full-sized desk, a swivel office chair, and several USB and AC outlets for charging all the devices. The office is also equipped with plenty of overhead storage space, which is mounted with dry-erase materials for jotting down quick notes. For those worried about connecting to the internet, each trailer is pre-wired with the brand’s Airstream Connected Service, which offers reliable mobile connectivity. And for added privacy, it is also outfitted with blackout curtains and a sound-deadening divider to reduce ambient noise.

If you’re hoping to take your work from home life out on the open road, then look no further. With a starting price of $107,500, it seems Airstream really has thought of everything with this one.

