Home / Art

Beloved Portland Galleries Give Back to the Art Community After Tragedy

By Sara Barnes on November 21, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antler & Talon Galleries (@antlerpdx)

Venture to the Alberta Arts District in Northeast Portland to discover one of its most beloved pairs of art spaces: Antler and Talon Galleries. The two are mainstays in the vibrant neighborhood, having first been opened in 2012 as solely the Antler Gallery. Comprising just 100 square feet of space at its inception, founders Susannah Kelly and Neil Perry had ambitious plans for the gallery and the work they chose to exhibit. Focusing on “nature-inspired art with a strong focus on technical skill,” the curators (and also couple) eventually moved into a larger space and in 2017, opened Talon Gallery next door. This addition allowed them to broaden their curatorial vision without compromising what they showed at either gallery. Talon, by contrast, has a wider scope and features figurative, folkloric, and narrative work.

Although their curatorial emphasis differs, the exhibitions have some crossover and showcase animals, nature, and mystical elements. The galleries refer to themselves as one unit, further emphasizing their unity.

Currently on view is Spaces, a group exhibition of triptychs that explore environments. The artists interpreted the theme in different ways. Allie Yacina, for instance, used the three panels to create a single scene in which a monumental figure sits in the water, like someone in a bath. They look out at the vista, surrounded by relatively tiny sailboats. We view the work from just beyond the trees, as if we’re witnessing a solemn moment.

While Yacina opts for a figurative approach, Daren Todd imagines environments as a collection of abstract shapes, recalling the Cubist movement. The fractured compositions utilize shape and color extremely effectively to depict three distinct places; one feels at home in the forest, another a sunset, and the third on a rainy day.

Tragedy struck the gallery in 2023 when Kelly suddenly passed away. The art community in Portland—and beyond—continues to mourn the devastating loss of the artist and curator. She is honored through The Susannah Kelly Art Award, which provides a platform for emerging artists in drawing, painting, and sculpture. More information and an application are available on The Susannah Kelly Art Award website.

See the work available at Antler and Talon on the galleries’ website, and follow them on Instagram to see what shows are coming next.

The Antler and Talon Galleries are a beloved fixture in the Alberta Arts District in Northeast Portland.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antler & Talon Galleries (@antlerpdx)

Founded by Susannah Kelly and Neil Perry in 2012, the couple first opened Antler Gallery, which features “nature-inspired art with a strong focus on technical skill.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antler & Talon Galleries (@antlerpdx)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antler & Talon Galleries (@antlerpdx)

In 2017, they moved into a larger space and opened Talon Gallery next door.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antler & Talon Galleries (@antlerpdx)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antler & Talon Galleries (@antlerpdx)

This addition allowed them to broaden their curatorial vision without compromising what they showed at either gallery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antler & Talon Galleries (@antlerpdx)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antler & Talon Galleries (@antlerpdx)

Talon, by contrast, has a wider scope and features figurative, folkloric, and narrative work.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antler & Talon Galleries (@antlerpdx)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antler & Talon Galleries (@antlerpdx)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antler & Talon Galleries (@antlerpdx)

Tragedy struck the gallery in 2023 when Kelly suddenly passed away. The art community in Portland—and beyond—continues to mourn the devastating loss of the artist and curator.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antler & Talon Galleries (@antlerpdx)

She is honored through The Susannah Kelly Art Award, which provides a platform for emerging artists in drawing, painting, and sculpture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Antler & Talon Galleries (@antlerpdx)

Hear from Perry in this video by My Modern Met:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by My Modern Met (@mymodernmet)

Antler and Talon Galleries: Website | Instagram

Related Articles:

My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to Portland

Portland Japanese Garden: The Most Authentic Japanese Garden Outside of Japan [Interview]

Spectacular Floating Jellyfish Aquarium at Portland Airport

Project Pabst 2025: An Electric Event Featuring Iggy Pop, Death Cab for Cutie, and More Musical Acts

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Art Basel Miami Beach To Return With a Sweeping Examination of Modernism
Gustav Klimt Painting Sells for $236M, Making It the Highest Price for Modern Art Sold at Auction
Stolen 18th-Century Painting of St. Francis of Assisi Is Returned to a Mexican Church 24 Years After It Was Taken Away
Get To Know the Denver Art Museum, a Global Museum With Regional Emphasis [Interview]
Shepard Fairey Exhibition of 400+ Prints Celebrates the Power Found Through Printmaking
Yayoi Kusama Launches European Tour With First-Ever Retrospective in Swiss Museum

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

African Artists Explore Universal Themes of Human Struggles at ART X Lagos 2025
Aga Khan Collection Breaks Records as the World’s Highest-Value Sale of South Asian Art
Jean-Michel Basquiat Estate To Launch Stunning Limited-Edition Screenprints
Rashid Johnson’s Largest Solo Exhibition to Date Is a Sweeping Tour de Force
Refik Anadol Previews DATALAND, His Groundbreaking Museum of AI
Lost Dalí Work Originally Bought for $200 at House Sale Snags Over $60,000 at Auction

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.