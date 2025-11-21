Beloved Portland Galleries Give Back to the Art Community After Tragedy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antler & Talon Galleries (@antlerpdx)

Venture to the Alberta Arts District in Northeast Portland to discover one of its most beloved pairs of art spaces: Antler and Talon Galleries. The two are mainstays in the vibrant neighborhood, having first been opened in 2012 as solely the Antler Gallery. Comprising just 100 square feet of space at its inception, founders Susannah Kelly and Neil Perry had ambitious plans for the gallery and the work they chose to exhibit. Focusing on “nature-inspired art with a strong focus on technical skill,” the curators (and also couple) eventually moved into a larger space and in 2017, opened Talon Gallery next door. This addition allowed them to broaden their curatorial vision without compromising what they showed at either gallery. Talon, by contrast, has a wider scope and features figurative, folkloric, and narrative work.

Although their curatorial emphasis differs, the exhibitions have some crossover and showcase animals, nature, and mystical elements. The galleries refer to themselves as one unit, further emphasizing their unity.

Currently on view is Spaces, a group exhibition of triptychs that explore environments. The artists interpreted the theme in different ways. Allie Yacina, for instance, used the three panels to create a single scene in which a monumental figure sits in the water, like someone in a bath. They look out at the vista, surrounded by relatively tiny sailboats. We view the work from just beyond the trees, as if we’re witnessing a solemn moment.

While Yacina opts for a figurative approach, Daren Todd imagines environments as a collection of abstract shapes, recalling the Cubist movement. The fractured compositions utilize shape and color extremely effectively to depict three distinct places; one feels at home in the forest, another a sunset, and the third on a rainy day.

Tragedy struck the gallery in 2023 when Kelly suddenly passed away. The art community in Portland—and beyond—continues to mourn the devastating loss of the artist and curator. She is honored through The Susannah Kelly Art Award, which provides a platform for emerging artists in drawing, painting, and sculpture. More information and an application are available on The Susannah Kelly Art Award website.

See the work available at Antler and Talon on the galleries’ website, and follow them on Instagram to see what shows are coming next.

Hear from Perry in this video by My Modern Met:

