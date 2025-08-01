My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to Portland

It’s hard to be bored in Portland, Oregon. With its vibrant art scene, world-class dining, and stunning natural beauty, there is always something to see, eat, and hear. As the largest city in Oregon, it serves as a cultural hub with numerous idiosyncrasies. The largest independent bookstore in the world? Check. The most authentic Japanese garden outside of Japan? Portland has it. A craft brew festival that’s been around for nearly 40 years? Yes! It’s all waiting for you in the Rose City.

Portland has the best of both worlds. It boasts incredible, people-made cultural sites to experience, and simply by walking around, you’ll be treated to the PNW’s natural charms. Portland sits along the Columbia and Willamette Rivers, and you can often see a snow-capped Mt. Hood in the distance. Taking in these sights as you enjoy the city makes it feel particularly magical and memorable.

My Modern Met had the opportunity to experience the Rose City. Based on our trip and with the help of Travel Portland, we’ve got a comprehensive guide on where to stay, what to eat, and what to do when you’re visiting this Pacific Northwest metropolis.

Where to Stay in Portland

The Nines, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Portland

Blending historic charm with contemporary flair, The Nines is a downtown luxury hotel. The stylish rooms feature crystal lighting, satin drapes, and leather headboards, and are a stone’s throw away from trendy boutiques, great dining, and more local attractions. The setting is fitting, as The Nines is located in the Meier & Frank Building—once the largest retailer west of the Mississippi and a beacon of high fashion.

The Hoxton, Portland

Located in the heart of historic Old Town Portland, the Hoxton is a boutique hotel with mid-century flair and touches referencing the city’s creative spirit. The hotel’s artwork is curated by Upfor, a local Portland gallerist, and ceramics are by Clay Factor, a studio based in the city. Stay in one of its 119 rooms inspired by the North-West modernist design movement that was popular in the 1960s.

The Ritz-Carlton, Portland

The Ritz-Carlton is synonymous with luxury, and it’s no different in its Portland locale. This downtown hotel boasts incredible views of the Rose City skyline and the Cascade Range mountains. In addition to its suites and rooms, the hotel includes an infinity pool surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows, a massive fitness facility, multiple restaurants, and a spa known for its world-renowned treatments.

Jupiter NEXT

If you’re looking for modern, look to Jupiter NEXT. Located in the Central Eastside district, the boutique hotel features stylish accommodations with a bold sense of style. The rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows to showcase Portland’s stunning vistas, whether that’s the city skyline or the West Hills. Jupiter NEXT has an on-site restaurant called Hey Love, while also being walkable to great spots like Kaan (on this list).

Hotel Rose, A Staypineapple Hotel

Portland is known for its eccentricities, and Hotel Rose, a Staypineapple hotel, complements its funky style with colorful interiors and stylish rooms and suites. Situated across from Tom McCall Waterfront Park on the Willamette River, it’s close to shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation. If you’re going to Project Pabst, the location can’t be beat—the festival is across the street.

Art and Culture Sites in Portland

Portland Art Museum

The Portland Art Museum is the oldest art museum on the West Coast, first established in 1892. Now, it boasts a wide-ranging collection from across time and the globe. In particular, it features Northwest art to amplify the voices of creatives working in the Pacific Northwest today. It features rotating exhibitions as well as film screenings and lectures. One standout is Look With Me, a 20-minute drop-in, guided session that focuses on a single piece of art.

Portland Japanese Garden

You don’t need to travel to Japan to enjoy the tranquility of a Japanese garden. The Portland Japanese Garden is considered to be the most beautiful and authentic garden outside of Japan. Experience the 12.5-acre plot in many ways, whether it’s to immerse yourself in nature or to learn more about a foreign culture. The garden demonstrates different approaches taken throughout the history of Japanese landscape design, and it has guided demonstrations and performances to share Japanese culture with its visitors.

Portland Institute for Contemporary Art

The Portland Institute for Contemporary Art (PICA) is a contemporary and visual arts organization that, for 30 years, has presented “fearless, experimental, uncensored works of art.” Its vision is international, intergenerational, interdisciplinary, and forward-thinking. The hours are based on programming. For a full list of events and to see what’s next, visit PICA’s website.

Powell’s City of Books

In New York City, you think of Strand Books. In Portland, it’s Powell’s City of Books. Its largest location features four stories on a full city block in Portland’s Pearl District. This makes it the largest independent bookstore in the world. It has 10 color-coded rooms and over 3,500 different selections. There’s something for everyone.

Cultural Events in Portland

Project Pabst

Project Pabst is a beloved music festival that brings together music lovers and those who enjoy a cold beer. What started as a thank you to the city of Portland from the Pabst Brewing Company has remained an iconic two-day festival that's an ideal way to spend a weekend: taking in musical acts, large and small, and enjoying brews and food from local restaurants. Read our 2025 review of Project Pabst.

Alberta Arts District

Spend the day wandering around the Alberta Arts District to get a feel for the artistic side of Portland. This area is teeming with murals, creative shops, and diverse eateries. In the summer, on the last Thursday of every month, Alberta Street closes to traffic for 15 blocks. This lively summer tradition has gallery openings, live performances, and other offerings from the art scene.

Portland Pride Festival & Parade

Pride has been celebrated in Portland since the early 1970s and continues today through Pride Northwest, a non-profit organization. The two-day festival includes a parade, a maker’s market, food, drinks, and plenty of opportunities to celebrate gay pride and learn more about local LGBTQIA+ groups in the Portland area.

Oregon Brewers Festival

The Oregon Brewers Festival has been around for nearly 40 years. Created by Art Larrance, founder of Portland Brewing Co., the event was inspired by Oktoberfest in Munich. Larrance wanted to share great microbrews with locals, and with just three breweries organizing, it had its start. Now, it’s one of the longest-running craft beer festivals in the U.S., and the largest of its kind. Tens of thousands of people travel to the annual event, which is located on the west bank of the Willamette River with Mt. Hood in sight.

Pickathon Music Festival

Pickathon is a campout festival happening just outside Portland at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley. Billing itself as a “transformative experience” set on 80 acres, this indie music festival is built for discovery. Every artist plays at least twice, allowing you to be curious and make the experience your own, whether it’s watching a new (to you) band, wandering the festival’s neighborhoods, or shopping at its bazaar.

Where to Eat in Portland

EEM

EEM boasts Thai BBQ and “vacation drinks.” Serving lunch, cocktails, and dinner, the bright space offers coconut-based curries, fried rice, and more, mixed with BBQ meat. After launching as a pop-up in 2018, the restaurant continues to wow folks: “It was the best meal I’ve eaten all year.”

Kann

Created by Chef Gregory Gourdet (of Top Chef fame), Kann features Haitian cuisine inspired by his heritage and culture, and the seasons and local ingredients found in Oregon. Everything is wood-fired, and the flavor profiles are savory and soulful; Haitian food features Caribbean and tropical ingredients including Scotch bonnet chili, coconut, plantains, and root vegetables.

Pastificio D’oro

Pastificio d’Oro began in 2020 as a passion project. All pasta is handmade using a mattarello (a long rolling pin) and traditional tools—no machinery. In doing so, the restaurant honors centuries of tradition and highlights regions located in Northern Italy. Visit Pastificio d’Oro on a walk-in only basis Friday through Sunday.

República

República is Mexico-forward cuisine with an à la carte menu and tasting dinner happening seven days a week. Inspired by the country’s rich culinary heritage, the critically acclaimed restaurant uses storytelling to honor the complex history that created each dish.

Where to Drink in Portland

Coava

Coava is a coffee roaster and shop that began in a North Portland garage in 2008. Created and crafted by a barista named Matt Higgins, he had a vision to produce exciting drinks for industry professionals and everyday drinkers alike. Coava is committed to a sustainable sourcing model that benefits its coffee producers and consumers. There are three locations around Portland, including a flagship store that was first opened in 2010.

Never Coffee

Never Coffee is a cafe and roaster known for its unique lattes and coffee creations. Past drinks include a Yuzu and Salt latte and a Midnight Oil licorice latte. The interiors of its cafes are bright and colorful, and the walls are decorated with art by Portland artists. Visit Never Belmont in Southeast Portland or find Never Downtown near Powell’s City of Books.

Voysey

Voysey is a 50-person cocktail bar located beneath Loyal Legion, a beer hall. The name is an homage to the architect who designed the building in which the bar is located, as well as the Voysey building in London. Boasting a creative cocktail menu with a speakeasy feel, it doubles as a place for pop-up events.

Teardrop Lounge

A pioneer of the “cocktail renaissance,” the Teardrop Lounge has an impressive menu of drinks covering a range of flavor profiles, from spicy and bold to arid and aromatic. With so many choices, it can be hard to choose. And if you’re new to the art of cocktails, the ingredients can be challenging to decipher. What is strega, anyway? Luckily, Teardrop Lounge has a glossary to help you feel like a pro and enjoy the process of selecting your next drink.

Baerlic Brewing

Baerlic Brewing was born and continues to be brewed in Portland. Started by a couple of guys and a homebrew kit, Baerlic Brewing has blossomed into a brewery and self-distributing operation with three taprooms in the city. Visit them to try what’s on tap and enjoy a bite from a Portland-favorite Ranch Pizza or something from the food cart pod.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Travel Portland and Project Pabst.