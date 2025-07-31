Project Pabst 2025: An Electric Event Featuring Iggy Pop, Death Cab for Cutie, and More Musical Acts

After a seven-year hiatus since returning in 2024, Project Pabst has once again transformed Portland’s Waterfront Park into the venue for lovers of indie, punk, rock music, and a cold beer. Started as a thank you to the city of Portland by the Milwaukee-based Pabst Brewing Company for embracing PBR, this year’s festival brought out huge crowds who came to enjoy headliners Iggy Pop, Death Cab for Cutie, Devo, Japanese Breakfast, and 13 other top-tier musical acts.

The two-day, two-stage festival took place on July 26 and 27, 2025, with concertgoers enjoying food, drinks, and other activities between acts. From the nostalgia-filled Pabst pop-up dive bar to local artists’ booths, there was plenty to see and explore. But really, Project Pabst is all about the music, and with the festival ensuring that no sets overlapped, festival goers were able to enjoy everything on offer.

Saturday’s lineup was a dream for lovers of punk, culminating with day 1 headliners Devo and Iggy Pop. With a fun set filled with absurdist humor, Devo proved that they are still a relevant force on the scene even after 50 years. Iggy Pop then took to the stage, electrifying the crowd with a hit-filled 20-song set that would have worn out someone half his age, but didn't seem to faze him one bit.

Indie and emo favorites filled Sunday’s lineup, leading up to headliner Death Cab for Cutie. Brooklyn-based Say She She, led by a trio of female singers, impressed with their “discodelic soul” grooves, while Japanese Breakfast’s set, led by Michelle Zauner, was pure magic.

As if the music wasn’t enough, Project Pabst also gave everyone something beautiful to look at, thanks to an interactive mural painted by artist Matt French. Organized with Secret Walls, French created a large canvas centered around Pepper, the Pabst Blue Ribbon Unicorn that is the symbol of Project Pabst. The crowd was then invited to leave their mark by filling in the blank ribbons around the unicorn in a fitting tribute to the festival’s collaborative, community spirit.

“Project Pabst brought major talent to this year’s music festival in Portland, Oregon,” shares My Modern Met Co-founder and Editor-in-chief Eugene Kim. “With acts like Iggy Pop, Death Cab for Cutie, Japanese Breakfast, and Devo, Pabst once again sent a love letter to Portland with this cultural moment for the city, while quenching their thirst with plenty of cold ones shared throughout the day and night. I especially enjoyed my conversation with artist Matt French of Secret Walls, about how art+music+culture can come together to create a more positive world, which is what we’re all about at My Modern Met.”

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Project Pabst.