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3 Online Classes, 3 Different Ways To Draw Buildings That You’ll Never Get Bored Of

By Sara Barnes on September 22, 2026

Online Architectural Drawing and Painting Classes

Art teaches us that there’s no “right” way to express a subject—even when two people are looking at the same thing. Sketching style and painting approaches can completely change how something appears, and that’s wonderful. Take architectural drawing and painting, for instance. Through My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform, we offer three classes in three media. Although they all involve buildings, they each produce three completely different results.

Work in watercolor paint when you enroll in Architectural Watercolors with Viviene Astakhova. Blending fine art with an architectural background, her work draws inspiration from travel and the cultures she encounters along the way. Throughout the hour-long course, you’ll paint buildings that feel airy and light-driven, highlighting the beauty of the medium you’re working in. Light and shadow work in tandem to create atmospheric, painterly pieces. Enroll in this course if you’re looking to capture the vibe of a building rather than all its precise details.

Buildings are tricky precisely because of their fine details. If you’re interested in depicting the elements that make cornices and columns sing, try Architectural Illustration for Everyone with Demi Lang. She makes the particulars of a place more than palatable with her step-by-step process of sketching structures using ink pens, pencils, and watercolors. This course is ideal if you want to capture architectural details in one charming illustration. While accurately drawn, the building is a character study rather than a blueprint.

Get ready to ditch the ruler when you enroll in Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners: Architecture and Landscapes with Sam Gillett. He teaches freehand perspective where no drafting tools are required. Gillett covers perspective fundamentals, composition, guidelines, and how to create depth through detail, light, and shadow. You’ll do it all with a graphite pencil, making this a great option if you’re looking to get better at on-the-go sketching. It’s a special way to remember the places you visit.

Remember, you don’t have to pick just one course. Enroll in them based on what you want to achieve in your work right now, always leaving the option open to try something new—or even blend the different techniques you’ve learned. All courses are available now on My Modern Met Academy.

Experience three different ways to draw and paint buildings when you enroll in these online classes on My Modern Met Academy.

 

Architectural Watercolors with Viviene Astakhova

Architectural Watercolor Painting by Viviene Astakhova

In this class, capture the poetry of architecture using watercolor and ink. Learn to balance structure and transparency, render light and shadow with precision, and transform everyday scenes into expressive, composed works of art.

Enroll in Architectural Watercolors with Viviene Astakhova.

Architectural Watercolor Painting by Viviene Astakhova

 

Architectural Illustration for Everyone with Demi Lang

Architectural Drawing by Demi Lang

Master the art of architectural illustration with this course by Demi Lang. She’ll take you step by step through her incredible process of drawing buildings using ink and colored pencil.

Enroll in Architectural Illustration for Everyone with Demi Lang.

Architectural Drawing by Demi Lang

 

Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners: Architecture and Landscapes with Sam Gillett

Perspective Drawing by Sam Gillett

Throw out the reference photo! Start sketching beautiful landscapes and architecture when you master the art of freehand perspective in this class by Sam Gillett.

Enroll in Freehand Perspective Drawing for Beginners: Architecture and Landscapes with Sam Gillett.

Perspective Drawing by Sam Gillett

 

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
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