Artist Burns Intricate Landscapes Onto Pieces of Reclaimed Wood

By Margherita Cole on June 25, 2023
Wooden Wall Art by Art and Airplanes

Pieces of reclaimed wood are given a second life through the art of Jynae Bergeron. The Canada-based artist, better known as Art & Airplanes, practices pyrography, a technique that involves using a heated metal pen to burn wood. In this way, she renders striking modern designs inspired by the beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

Originally from Saskatchewan, Bergeron says she discovered her love of the Western landscape over time. She uses her artistic practice to shine a light on the grandeur of the untouched wilderness, capturing everything from dramatic mountains to tall pine trees in her work. “My focus is mainly on Pacific Northwest landscapes and animals as I believe my work speaks to a collective that is forever longing for wild and beautiful spaces,” she says.

In addition to hand-carving these nature-inspired designs, she makes sure that the materials also honor the environment. “I take discarded wood headed for burn piles or landfills and flip it into organic representations of the places we desire to bear witness,” she adds.

“With the current construct of our Western society, being consistently immersed in mother nature isn't always attainable for many; therefore, my passion is to fill living spaces with striking reminders of what's out there waiting for us.” When placed in the home, Bergeron's art offers a portal to nature that is out there waiting for us.

Check out Bergeron's online shop for upcoming release dates of available products. And keep up to date with her latest creations by following her on Instagram.

Canada-based artist Jynae Bergeron, better known as Art & Airplanes, creates stunning wooden wall art.

Wooden Wall Art by Art and Airplanes

She practices pyrography, or woodburning, which involves using a heated metal pen to carve into wood.

Wooden Wall Art by Art and Airplanes

In this way, she renders striking designs inspired by nature and diverse landscapes.

Wooden Wall Art by Art and Airplanes

“I want to express, reciprocate, and instill a sense of love and gratitude for the natural world,” Bergeron says.

Wooden Wall Art by Art and Airplanes

Art & Airplanes: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Art & Airplanes.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
