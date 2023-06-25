Artist Burns Intricate Landscapes Onto Pieces of Reclaimed Wood

Pieces of reclaimed wood are given a second life through the art of Jynae Bergeron. The Canada-based artist, better known as Art & Airplanes, practices pyrography, a technique that involves using a heated metal pen to burn wood. In this way, she renders striking modern designs inspired by the beauty of the Pacific Northwest.

Originally from Saskatchewan, Bergeron says she discovered her love of the Western landscape over time. She uses her artistic practice to shine a light on the grandeur of the untouched wilderness, capturing everything from dramatic mountains to tall pine trees in her work. “My focus is mainly on Pacific Northwest landscapes and animals as I believe my work speaks to a collective that is forever longing for wild and beautiful spaces,” she says.

In addition to hand-carving these nature-inspired designs, she makes sure that the materials also honor the environment. “I take discarded wood headed for burn piles or landfills and flip it into organic representations of the places we desire to bear witness,” she adds.

“With the current construct of our Western society, being consistently immersed in mother nature isn't always attainable for many; therefore, my passion is to fill living spaces with striking reminders of what's out there waiting for us.” When placed in the home, Bergeron's art offers a portal to nature that is out there waiting for us.

Canada-based artist Jynae Bergeron, better known as Art & Airplanes, creates stunning wooden wall art.

She practices pyrography, or woodburning, which involves using a heated metal pen to carve into wood.

In this way, she renders striking designs inspired by nature and diverse landscapes.

“I want to express, reciprocate, and instill a sense of love and gratitude for the natural world,” Bergeron says.

