Give One of These Fun and Inspiring Online Art Classes a Try

This week started with St. Patrick’s Day, which is all about luck, creativity, and embracing new beginnings. So, why not keep that lucky energy going and channel it into something truly rewarding? Whether you're looking to try a new hobby, improve your artistic skills, or just have some fun, there’s no better time than now to dive into the world of My Modern Met Academy online art classes. These courses will help you discover your creative side—and who knows, you might just feel lucky enough to create a masterpiece! Ready to get started? Let’s explore some amazing art classes that are just a click away.

In Write Out Your Future: Hand Letter an Inspiring Phrase, Danison Fronda teaches an online beginner course in calligraphic lettering. Learn how to use a brush pen, and employ a variety of techniques to create unique and elegant lettering by hand. Students end the course by creating their own hand-lettered work with an inspiring message. Even better, Fronda’s bubbly personality helps take the intimidation out of the art style, and makes this course the perfect opportunity to explore personal aesthetic expression in a fun way.

Renowned street artist Alice Pasquini teaches Introduction to Stencil Art, an online course suited for beginners and advanced artists alike. In her class, students will learn the step-by-step process in sourcing, preparing, and using stencils in a variety of contexts, be it in artwork, lettering for posters, or even wallpapering. Pasquini also gives a glimpse behind the history of stenciling, striking the perfect balance between information and inspiration.

In Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil, artist Demi Lang takes a detailed approach to architectural drawings. Lang walks students through each stage, from selecting the ideal source image, to understanding light and shadow, to translating the desired image into a vibrant illustration of its own. Lang’s precise teaching approach makes this another online class that is perfect for both new learners and seasoned veterans.

If you’re wanting to try your hand at painting, Abstract Realism: Introduction to Mixed Media Painting and Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons are great online classes to do so. Dimitra Milan teaches Abstract Realism, which emphasizes a more expressive and spontaneous approach to freeing your creativity. Acrylic Landscapes, taught by Elyse Dodge, takes a more precise approach to painting, with students learning to simplify landscapes on the computer before transferring them into clean geometries on the canvas.

No matter your skill level or artistic interests, what better day than today to embrace your creative side and try something new? With a variety of online art classes available, there's a class for everyone at My Modern Met Academy—from hand lettering to architectural illustration to abstract painting and more. So, why wait? Let the lucky energy of the season inspire your next masterpiece. Sign up today and start your creative journey, at your own pace. Who knows, you might just discover a hidden talent or two along the way.

Channel the luck of the season into new creative endeavors. My Modern Met Academy has a variety of online classes to boost your creativity.

Learn how to source, prepare, and use your own stencils in Alice Pasquini's Introduction to Stencil Art class.

Learn about architectural illustration from renowned artist Demi Lang in Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil.

Or, use your luck and concentration to create a geometric and abstracted landscape in Elyse Dodge's Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons course.

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Related Articles :

Spring Into Creativity: Embrace the Upcoming Season With Inspiring Online Art Courses

How To Build Up an Art Habit To Make Sure You’re Always Creating

4 Ways to Incorporate Hand Lettering Into Your Next Creative Project

Discover 3 Ways That Stencils Can Enhance Your Art