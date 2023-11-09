For a child, few things are more exciting than unwrapping a shiny new toy on Christmas morning. While tried-and-true classic playthings like baby dolls and toy trucks are sure to satisfy, why not experiment with some more imaginative gift ideas this year that boost creativity? From art supplies to STEM toys, we've put together a list of the best Christmas gifts to satisfy your kiddos.

For toddlers, the best gifts help expand their curious minds. Whether they're constructing palaces with magnetic blocks and pretending to be an astronaut with a NASA backpack, there's plenty to select from. Once kids hit elementary school, a fun way to encourage their growth is through unique gifts that allow them to create anything they can imagine. That could mean using a low-heat 3D printing pen made specifically for kids or fostering their love of different cultures with a learning globe.

We also have plenty of special gifts for kids aged 8 and up. As kids enter into their tween years, they have a stronger sense of their own personal interests. So whether you want to support their STEM interests with a chemistry set or allow them to explore their creativity with a pottery wheel or simple sewing machine, there are still a lot of great gifts to choose from.

In this selection of creative gifts for kids—aged toddler to tweens—you're sure to find the perfect present for your favorite little ones. From hands-on kits that allow them to do it themselves while developing fine motor skills to fun items that will help develop their problem-solving skills, this quirky collection of recommendations guarantees a merry Christmas—and a creative new year for the whole family!

If you're in need of playful presents for the creative kids in your life, look no further than our selection of imaginative Christmas gifts for kids, broken up by age range.

Age 3+

Learn to Mix & Spin DJ Pad

Wooden Anatomy Puzzle

Learn-to-Play Electric Guitar Set

Magnetic Neon Colored Tiles

Spiral Art Maker

Light Up Drawing Tees

Astronaut Backpack

Educational Building Blocks

Personalized Crayon Names

Thinking Putty

“ My First Telescope”

Cardboard Tool Kit

Publish Your Own Storybook Kit

Age 5+

Magic Adventures Globe

Shadow Puppet Theater

Space Mission LEGO Set

Origami for Beginners Book

Planetarium Projector

Kid Friendly 3D Printing Pen

RC Gravity Rover

Rad Rainbow Crafts Supplies Case

Light-Up Tracing Pad

DIY Terrarium Kit

Needlepoint Kit

Sound-Activated Light Blocks

Age 8+

Make Your Own Video Game Kit

Crystal Growing Kit

Musical Chain Reaction Kit

String Art Heart Light Craft Kit

Pottery Wheel Kit

Edible Chemistry Kit

Sewing Machine for Kids

Step-by-Step Book on How to Make a Movie

Create Your Own Comic Book Kit

This article has been edited and updated.

