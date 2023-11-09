Home / Gift Guide

34 Gifts for Kids That Playfully Promote Their Creative Minds

By My Modern Met Team on November 8, 2023
Christmas gift ideas for kids

For a child, few things are more exciting than unwrapping a shiny new toy on Christmas morning. While tried-and-true classic playthings like baby dolls and toy trucks are sure to satisfy, why not experiment with some more imaginative gift ideas this year that boost creativity? From art supplies to STEM toys, we've put together a list of the best Christmas gifts to satisfy your kiddos.

For toddlers, the best gifts help expand their curious minds. Whether they're constructing palaces with magnetic blocks and pretending to be an astronaut with a NASA backpack, there's plenty to select from. Once kids hit elementary school, a fun way to encourage their growth is through unique gifts that allow them to create anything they can imagine. That could mean using a low-heat 3D printing pen made specifically for kids or fostering their love of different cultures with a learning globe.

We also have plenty of special gifts for kids aged 8 and up. As kids enter into their tween years, they have a stronger sense of their own personal interests. So whether you want to support their STEM interests with a chemistry set or allow them to explore their creativity with a pottery wheel or simple sewing machine, there are still a lot of great gifts to choose from.

In this selection of creative gifts for kids—aged toddler to tweens—you're sure to find the perfect present for your favorite little ones. From hands-on kits that allow them to do it themselves while developing fine motor skills to fun items that will help develop their problem-solving skills, this quirky collection of recommendations guarantees a merry Christmas—and a creative new year for the whole family!

If you're in need of playful presents for the creative kids in your life, look no further than our selection of imaginative Christmas gifts for kids, broken up by age range.

Age 3+

Learn to Mix & Spin DJ Pad

Kids DJ Pad

Uncommon Goods | $45 (age 3+)

 

Wooden Anatomy Puzzle

Wood Anatomy Puzzle for Kids

FistikPuzzles | $48.79+ (age 3+)

 

Learn-to-Play Electric Guitar Set

Learn to Play Guitar Set

Loog | $199+ (age 3+)

 

Magnetic Neon Colored Tiles

Magnet Neon Colored Building Tiles

MAGNA-TILES | $129.99 (age 3+)

 

Spiral Art Maker

 

Christmas Gift Ideas for Creative Kids

Spirograph | $19.99

 

Light Up Drawing Tees

Light Up Drawing Tees

Uncommon Goods | $25 (age 3+)

 

Astronaut Backpack

Creative Christmas Gifts for Kids Christmas Gifts for Kids Christmas Presents for Kids Creative Kids

Aeromax | $38.25 (age 3+)

 

Educational Building Blocks

STEM Building Blocks

Taksa Toys | $39.99 (age 3+)

 

Personalized Crayon Names

Personalized Crayon Names

art2theextreme | $24.34+ (age 3+)

 

Thinking Putty

Creative Gifts for Kids

Crazy Aaron's | $14.95 (age 3+)

 

My First Telescope”

Creative Christmas Gifts for Kids Christmas Gifts for Kids Christmas Presents for Kids Creative Kids

Educational Insights | $20 (age 4+)

 

Cardboard Tool Kit

Creative Christmas Gifts for Kids Christmas Gifts for Kids Christmas Presents for Kids Creative Kids

Uncommon Goods | $22 (age 4+)

 

Publish Your Own Storybook Kit

 

Age 5+

 

Magic Adventures Globe

Kids Globe

LeapFrog | $84.99 (age 5+)

 

Shadow Puppet Theater

Shadow Puppet Theater Set

WoodNLotsofArt | $187.62+ (age 5+)

 

Space Mission LEGO Set

Space Mission LEGO Set

LEGO | $69.99

 

Origami for Beginners Book

Creative Christmas Gifts for Kids Christmas Gifts for Kids Christmas Presents for Kids Creative Kids

Florence Temko | $6.95 (age 5+)

 

Planetarium Projector

Planetarium Projector

Discovery Kids | $49 (age 6+)

 

Kid Friendly 3D Printing Pen

3D Printing Pen for Kids

MYNT3D | $38.53 (age 6+)

 

RC Gravity Rover

RC Gravity Rover

Shaper Image | $34.99 (age 6+)

 

Rad Rainbow Crafts Supplies Case

Rad Rainbow Craft Case

Mondo Llama | $25 (age 6+)

 

Light-Up Tracing Pad

Creative Gifts for Kids

Binney & Smith | $26.99 (age 6+)

 

DIY Terrarium Kit

Creative Christmas Gifts for Kids Christmas Gifts for Kids Christmas Presents for Kids Creative Kids

Creativity for Kids | $11.24 (age 6+)

 

Needlepoint Kit

Creative Christmas Gifts for Kids Christmas Gifts for Kids Christmas Presents for Kids Creative Kids

SozoDIY | $36.61 (age 6+)

 

Sound-Activated Light Blocks

Creative Christmas Gifts for Kids Christmas Gifts for Kids Christmas Presents for Kids Creative Kids

Uncommon Goods | $40+ (age 6+)

 

Age 8+

Make Your Own Video Game Kit

Make Your Own Video Game Kit

Uncommon Goods | (age 8+)

Crystal Growing Kit

Creative Christmas Gifts for Kids Christmas Gifts for Kids Christmas Presents for Kids Creative Kids

National Geographic | $39.99 (age 8+)

Musical Chain Reaction Kit

 

String Art Heart Light Craft Kit

String Art Heart Light Kit

Creativity for Kids | $10.59 (age 8+)

 

Pottery Wheel Kit

Pottery Wheel Kit

Faber-Castell | $45.98 (age 8+)

 

Edible Chemistry Kit

Creative Christmas Gifts for Kids Christmas Gifts for Kids Christmas Presents for Kids Creative Kids

Copernicus | $23.99 (age 8+)

 

Sewing Machine for Kids

Sewing Machine for Kids

Cool Maker | $22.99 (age 8+)

 

Step-by-Step Book on How to Make a Movie

Creative Gifts for Kids

Danny Tieger | $10 (age 8+)

 

Create Your Own Comic Book Kit

Creative Gifts for Kids

UncommonGoods | $30 (age 8+)

 

This article has been edited and updated.

