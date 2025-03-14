Home / Art

Art Madrid ‘25 Celebrates Its 20th Edition by Welcoming Over 20,000 Visitors From Around the World

By Regina Sienra on March 14, 2025

Art Madrid '25 exhibits

Embracing the idea that collecting is an art in and of itself, Art Madrid welcomed more than 20,000 visitors from around the world during its 20th edition. Housed at the soaring Galería de Cristal in the Palacio de Cibeles, the art fair hosted 34 Spanish and international galleries from March 5 to March 9, 2025. With 50% of the participating artists making their debut at the fair, Art Madrid fulfilled its mission of spotlighting a new generation of creatives.

During Art Madrid, one of Spain's top art fairs, 675 works were acquired, surpassing 2024's sales figures. As an event that welcomes and uplifts collectors from all backgrounds, Art Madrid proudly shared that 45% of purchases were for pieces under €3,000 ($3,260), serving as a nurturing ground for those hoping to kickstart their art collections.

The featured works of this edition of Art Madrid signal the enduring popularity of painting as a medium while also showing the good health of other creative outlets, such as ceramics and mixed media. Among the spotlighted paintings, Antonio Ovejero‘s El Perro de Fu and Sueño con pez rojo by José Antonio Bernad demonstrate that hyperrealism as a technique can be as fanciful as the rest of them, allowing itself to play with dreamy compositions and bright colors.

As a benchmark in the Spanish and international art scenes, Art Madrid set out to share its commitment to art throughout its host city. With a parallel program following the theme Territorio Ciudad (City Territory), the city was turned into an art fair itself, from visits to local artists' studios to artistic installations in the metro, the fair strived to bring its visitors closer to the creative process and the many possibilities it can offer. Among them was Ciudad Sutil by Susi Vetter, which transformed an entire street into a digital installation to spark questions about our relationships with our environment.

This year, Art Madrid also celebrated the launch of its Patronage Program with the aim of boosting emerging creators, achieved with three Acquisition Awards in collaboration with different institutions, an Emerging Artist Award, and a Residency Award. Armando de la Garza, Fernando Suárez Reguera, and Moisés Yagües won the Acquisition Awards, while the Emerging Artist Award, featuring a cash prize, was given to Ana Cardoso. Visual artist Luis Olaso won the Residency Award and will take part in a one-month residency in Sorrento, Italy.

