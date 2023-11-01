Home / Art

Art Materialism: The Art Movement Happening Right Now That You Need To Know About

By Pinar Noorata on November 1, 2023
Art Materialism

There’s an art movement that has been happening for over a decade, and now it finally has a name—Art Materialism. With so much of the art world enamored with digital tools and AI today, this movement is a refreshing celebration of physical art, the kind that’s made with unconventional materials. For years, we’ve viewed and heralded the works of artists at the forefront of this movement, including co-founder Ian Berry, who has been making amazing portraits, landscapes, and even three-dimensional rooms entirely out of denim. Now, the artist has rallied like-minded creatives and curated an exhibition of their unique work.

Each member of this ever-growing collective of international artists works with a material you wouldn’t normally associate with the form of art they create. For instance, Christian Faur works primarily with crayons, but he doesn’t use the waxy art supplies for drawing. Instead, he lays them atop one another, each row balancing the one above it in a color-coded sequence. The body of each full crayon serves as a “pixel” of color. It is a modern, three-dimensional form of art that marries sculpture and Pointillism.

Whether it’s Faur and his meticulously stacked crayons forming his “visual poems” of photorealistic faces, Max Zorn and his film noir-esque scenes painstakingly presented through layers of packing tape, or Benjamin Shine and his ethereal portraits made of carefully draped tulle, there’s only one commonality—the unorthodox use of materials. Despite their varied subjects and mediums, they all have a curiosity that materializes through their desire to experiment and create with their unexpected substance of choice.

Over the years, these artists, sculptors, designers, and makers have all crossed paths with one another at different events.“We would meet one another at Art Fairs around the world,” Berry explains, “and I found I was always drawn to artists who had created works out of materials no one had attempted to use before. We all had to teach ourselves a way of using it. We wanted to bring these artists together as it’s important for artists to support one another and to be part of something bigger. Being an artist is often so solitary especially with our time-consuming detailed work so it’s important to be with like-minded people.”

Now, the fist nine artists of Art Materialism—Ian Berry, Benjamin Shine, Christian Faur, David Wightman, Justin Ruby, Lill O. Sjöberg, Matt Small, Max Zorn, and Peter Combe—are featuring their work in an exhibition at Catto Gallery. Materials used include denim, packing tape, sneakers, car upholstery, scrap metal, wallpaper, tulle, crayons, and paint swatches.

To see these artists’ work in person, the exhibition, aptly and simply titled Art Materialism, is currently showing at Catto Gallery in London through November 6, 2023.

Art Materialism is a newly named art movement happening right now.

An example of Art Materialism - a living room all made of denim by artist Ian Berry

Artist: Ian Berry
Material: Denim

The ever-growing number of artists in this developing trend each creates works with unconventional materials.

An example of Art Materialism - a face emerging from a single piece of tulle by artist Benjamin Shine

Artist: Benjamin Shine
Material: Tulle

Though their oeuvre doesn’t feature the usual paint on canvas, they often utilize easily accessible materials.

An example of Art Materialism - a face emerging from countless stacked crayons by artist Christian Faur

Artist: Christian Faur
Material: Crayons

An example of Art Materialism - a close up of countless stacked crayons that look like a portrait of a face from a distance by artist Christian Faur

Artist: Christian Faur
Material: Crayons

This includes anything from denim, packing tape, tulle, and crayons to sneakers, car upholstery, scrap metal, wallpaper, and paint swatches.

An example of Art Materialism - portrait of a man in a city made with packing tape by artist Max Zorn

Artist: Max Zorn
Material: Packing Tape

An example of Art Materialism - portrait of a young man made with car upholstery by artist Justin Ruby

Artist: Justin Ruby
Material: Car Upholstery

An example of Art Materialism - portrait of a young man playing basketball made of Air Jordan sneakers by artist Justin Ruby

Artist: Justin Ruby
Material: Sneakers

An example of Art Materialism - portrait of a boy made with found scrap metal by artist Matt Small

Artist: Matt Small
Material: Scrap Metal

Artist Ian Berry, one of the founders of Art Materialism, says, “I was always drawn to artists who had created works out of materials no one had attempted to use before. We all had to teach ourselves a way of using it.”

An example of Art Materialism - details of a room full of records all made of denim by artist Ian Berry

Artist: Ian Berry
Material: Denim

“We wanted to bring these artists together as it’s important for artists to support one another and to be part of something bigger.”

An example of Art Materialism - a guitar made of "Twood" which is a sustainable material made of denim by Lill O.Sjöberg

Artist: Lill O.Sjöbrg
Material: Twood (a new medium described as “a sustainable material made of discarded jeans, a hybrid between textile and wood celebrating the beauty of denim.”)

An example of Art Materialism - a landscape made of collaged wallpaper by artist David Wightman

Artist: David Wightman
Material: Wallpaper

“Being an artist is often so solitary especially with our time-consuming detailed work so it’s important to be with like-minded people.”

An example of Art Materialism - close up of an eye and eyebrow made with paint swatches by artist Peter Combe

Artist: Peter Combe
Material: Paint Swatches

Art Materialism: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ian Berry / Art Materialism.

Related Articles:

What is Modern Art? Exploring the Movements That Define the Groundbreaking Genre

20+ Revolutionary Art Movements That Have Shaped Our Visual History

Artist Creates “Secret Garden” with the Last Denim Made in USA

Artist Makes Faces Emerge from Brilliantly Manipulated Netted Tulle Fabric [Interview]

Artist “Paints” Astounding Portraits With Packing Tape

Pinar

Pinar Noorata is the Managing Editor at My Modern Met. She is a writer, editor, and content creator based in Brooklyn, NY. She earned her BA in Film and Media Studies from CUNY Hunter College and is an alumni of the Center for Arts Education’s Career Development Program in NYC. She has worked at NBC Universal, Penguin Books, and the Tribeca Film Festival as well as many other independent media companies. When she isn’t writing, editing, or creating videos herself, Pinar enjoys watching movies—anything from foreign art house films to mainstream blockbusters.
Read all posts from Pinar
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

10 Millionth Visitor to Rijksmuseum Is Granted Private Evening With Rembrandt’s ‘The Night Watch’
10 Best Platforms To Buy Art Online Today
Artist Reimagines Modern-Day Landscapes With Van Gogh-Inspired Swirly Skies
Vintage Japanese Gadgets Are Reimagined With Golden Kintsugi “Scars” to Give Them a Second Chance
Top 11 Art Magazine Subscriptions That Celebrate Creativity in Print
Cardboard Cutouts Cast Incredible Shadow Art That Transforms as You Rotate It

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Daniel Arsham’s Dual Exhibitions Celebrate 20-Year Relationship With Perrotin
Stolen Van Gogh Painting Is Returned to Museums in the Netherlands After Three Years
How Many Art Terms Do You Know? [Quiz]
Artist Duo Shoot 10,000 Volts of Electricity Through a Pieces of Wood To Create Their Striking Designs
The Way This Artist Organizes Objects Into Perfect Arrangements Is Incredibly Satisfying
Artist Reimagines People From Classical Paintings Living Modern-Day Lives

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.