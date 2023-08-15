Home / Inspiring / Good News

City of Toronto Helps Artist Find Sentimental Sketchbook He Worked on for 10 Years

By Margherita Cole on August 15, 2023

For many artists, sketchbooks are important tools to document their ideas and creative progress. Toronto-based artist Dmitry Bondarenko kept a hard-wearing journal for 10 years, using it to illustrate trips back home to Russia and practice painting in gouache and acrylic, among other things. That is why, when he noticed it missing after his bike ride, he was rightly devastated.

“I only realized what this little book meant to me when it was gone,” Bondarenko writes. “It was with me for over a decade, and documented trips to Russia, isolation with neighbors during the pandemic, a terrible bike accident, and demos for students from the start of my teaching experience, alongside various tangential explorations.”

The OCAD University teacher simply couldn't abandon hope for his sketchbook. He took to social media and posted about it on a Facebook page called “Weird Toronto,” in addition to posting 7o fliers along the street he rode his bike. Two days passed with no response. In the meantime, someone from “Weird Toronto” shared the message with another group called “I Am a Leslievillian!” There, it finally reached the person who came across the precious journal.

A 75-year-old man named Chris Ellam was cycling on the same pathway when he noticed the blue-covered sketchbook lying on the ground. At first, he thought it was litter and picked it up to dispose of it. Once he peeked inside, however, he noticed that it was no ordinary journal and that it contained beautiful portraits and other paintings.

“How did somebody lose this?” Ellam wondered. “I was just stunned.” Since there was no name or number inside the book, he brought it with him to protect it from the rain. That was when he saw the message posted on the “I Am a Leslievillian” page and was connected to a variety of different people until he reached Bondarenko.

Ellam refused any reward for returning the sketchbook. “And then I lectured him like an old man,” said Ellam. “I told him, ‘Put your name and number in it!’” Suffice it to say, Bondarenko was over the moon with the turn of events and was warmed to see such a beautiful display of humanity.

You can see more of Bondarenko's art by following him on Instagram.

Artist Dmitry Bondarenko was devastated when he realized that his sketchbook was missing.

It contained 10 years' worth of artwork that held significant sentimental value.

It included illustrations made from “documented trips to Russia, isolation with neighbors during the pandemic, a terrible bike accident, and demos for students from the start of my teaching experience.”

So, Bondarenko asked people for help in a post on Facebook to find the visual journal.

Fortunately, 75-year-old Chris Ellam discovered the sketchbook before it could be damaged by the elements.

The two were able to meet up and Bondarenko was given back his sketchbook.

“And then I lectured him like an old man,” Ellam said. “I told him, ‘Put your name and number in it!’”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dmitry Bondarenko (@handdrawndmitry)

Dmitry Bondarenko: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Good News Network]

All images via Dmitry Bondarenko.

Related Articles:

Traveling Artist Creatively Documents His Adventures in Visually Exciting Sketchbooks

10 Best Watercolor Sketchbooks for Artists Who Want to Paint On the Go

Artist Fills Sketchbooks With Pencil Drawings of Old Hollywood and More

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Get to Know Hip-Hop History With This Cool Boombox Poster
Who Was N.C. Wyeth? Learn About the 20th Century Illustrator Responsible for Over 100 Books
Adoring Husband Plants 1.2 Million Sunflowers Across 80 Acres to Surprise Wife on 50th Anniversary
All-Terrain Track Chairs Added to All Minnesota State Parks for Improved Accessibility
New California Law Covers 100% of College Costs for Foster Youth
Scuba Diver Recovers Woman’s Lost $9,500 Wedding Ring From the Bottom of a Lake

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Learn About the Magic of Mary Blair, an Illustrator Who Helped Define Early Disney Films
Traveling Artist Creatively Documents His Adventures in Visually Exciting Sketchbooks
Boy Helps Dogs Get Adopted by Giving Them Baths During His Free Time
78-Year-Old Man Proposes to Long Lost High School Sweetheart After Rekindling Decades Later
10 Tips and Tricks for Using Colored Ink to Create Stunning Illustrations
Learn About J.C. Leyendecker, the Illustrator Who Defined Men’s Style in the Early 20th Century

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.