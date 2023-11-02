Heartwarming Winners of the 2023 Dog Photography Awards

Since 2021, the Dog Photography Awards has honored the creativity of photographers who showcase the diversity of dogs in their work. For the 2023 edition, there were 1,440 entries from 50 different countries. Dog photographers were asked to enter their work into four different categories—Portrait & Landscape, Action, Dogs & People, and Studio. The winning photos are creative, heartwarming, and incredibly cute.

Whether it's Jacqueline Rüdiger‘s masterful photo of a jumping sighthound, which won the Action category, or the adorable tutu-wearing pinscher that won Anna Averianova the Studio category, the results are astounding. Anyone who is a dog lover will instantly fall in love with the work of the winners, which embraces all sides of pet ownership, from an adorable pile of puppies to a faithful companion who never leaves their owner's side.

“The Dog Photography Awards has once again showcased the remarkable talent within the world of dog photography,” shares Dog Photography Awards founder Audrey Bellot. “Witnessing emerging artists capture the essence of canine beauty with their stunning imagery remains the standout event of the year.”

Scroll down for some of our favorite winners and finalists, and then, when you head home, be sure to give your dog a pat on the head or belly rub to show them how much you care.

The winners of the 2023 Dog Photography Awards honor the photographers who showcase the diversity of dogs.

This year, photographers from 50 countries entered 1,440 photographs into the competition.

Dog Photography Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Dog Photography Awards.