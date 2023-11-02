Home / Photography / Photo Contest

Heartwarming Winners of the 2023 Dog Photography Awards

By Jessica Stewart on November 2, 2023
Sighthound leaping in the air

“Stop Your Motion” by Jacqueline Rüdiger. 1st Place, Action.
“Have you ever seen a dog, or even better, a sighthound, running in pure joy? You see the power, the play of the muscles, and the perfect anatomy for running fast. In this picture, I wanted to show the speed of this dog and capture it, but at the same time, freeze the motion to show the anatomy of this beautiful dog. To get it, you need a perfect timing of all components involved. The dog, the lights, and for sure, me as the photographer. The result is a stunning composition reduced to the only important thing, the dog.”

Since 2021, the Dog Photography Awards has honored the creativity of photographers who showcase the diversity of dogs in their work. For the 2023 edition, there were 1,440 entries from 50 different countries. Dog photographers were asked to enter their work into four different categories—Portrait & Landscape, Action, Dogs & People, and Studio. The winning photos are creative, heartwarming, and incredibly cute.

Whether it's Jacqueline Rüdiger‘s masterful photo of a jumping sighthound, which won the Action category, or the adorable tutu-wearing pinscher that won Anna Averianova the Studio category, the results are astounding. Anyone who is a dog lover will instantly fall in love with the work of the winners, which embraces all sides of pet ownership, from an adorable pile of puppies to a faithful companion who never leaves their owner's side.

“The Dog Photography Awards has once again showcased the remarkable talent within the world of dog photography,” shares Dog Photography Awards founder Audrey Bellot. “Witnessing emerging artists capture the essence of canine beauty with their stunning imagery remains the standout event of the year.”

Scroll down for some of our favorite winners and finalists, and then, when you head home, be sure to give your dog a pat on the head or belly rub to show them how much you care.

The winners of the 2023 Dog Photography Awards honor the photographers who showcase the diversity of dogs.

Australian shepherd relaxing on a road as snow falls

“Serene Snowfall” by Grace Fieselman. 2nd Place, Portrait & Landscape.
“Nala, the Australian Shepherd, relaxing on a quiet backroad in the beautiful snowfall.”

Pinscher posing in the studio with a tutu

“Ballerina” by Anna Averianova. 1st Place, Studio.
“Ballerina in the studio.”

Dog posed against stack of wood

“Ascending Serenity” by Sanna Sander. 1st Place, Portrait & Landscape.
“In the right light, even the most mundane place emits magic. I had the idea of this image in my mind for quite some time, driving past the log stack every day on my way to drop the kids off at school. And finally, on our way home from school one day, I stopped the car and asked my Azawakh girl Soleil to hold the pose for a moment while I took the photo. Already in the camera, I saw that it had become something more than I had hoped for; a moment of clean stillness in the busy and messy everyday life, something more than a posing dog on a log stack. The image made me linger in the moment.”

Dog splashing into the water

“Moment of Entry” by Roberta Holden. 2nd Place, Action.
“I have become fascinated by the dynamic interplay between air, water, and light in turbulence as water is suddenly displaced at the moment of impact as a dock-diving dog enters the water. This split-second event conjured for me the feeling of falling through ice or being suddenly transported into an alternate realm.”

Black and white photo of a man on a beach holding an umbrella with his dog

“Facing the Immensity Together” by Emma Gough. 2nd Place, Dogs & People.
“In a world where life can be immense and overwhelming, just like the vast nature of the ocean, we can turn to man's best friend for companionship and support to face the immensity together.”

2023 Dog Photographer of the Year

“Caravaggio Today” by Mercury Megaloudis. 1st Place, Dogs & People.
“New and the old Inspired by Caravaggio the artist and new trends in steampunk with the love of dogs all in the studio.”

This year, photographers from 50 countries entered 1,440 photographs into the competition.

Two labrador retrievers sitting on a staircase

“Orange Highlights” by Melanie Rösen. Finalist, Portrait & Landscape.
“The colors of the labradors matched perfectly with the dark stair background. The orange highlights make the models shine.”

Cute dauchsund puppy running

“Guess on fly” by Alessandro Grandoni. Finalist, Action.
“The flight of Guess, a fantastic dachshund puppy.”

Three week old Great Dane puppies

“Puppy love” by Tuss Bennergård. 3rd Place, Studio.
“Three week old Great dane puppies. Photo is taken with studio lights at the breeder's home.”

2023 Dog Photographer of the Year

“Seeing Double” by Katie Brockman. Finalist, Portrait & Landscape.
“Urban photography: Finding beauty in the mundane.”

Funny dog photo

“Let's dance!” by Carla Gea Perales. 2nd Place, Studio.
“Relying on spontaneity in photography allows me to experience positive surprises and unexpected results.”

Young boy hugging his dog while sitting in a field

“Yin and Yang” by Agnieszka Gulczynska. Finalist, Dogs & People.
“My son's childhood is my biggest inspiration. Photographing Igor, I admire the amazing and beautiful way you can catch things which are seemingly regular. An old bucket or umbrella are magical objects for children. That is why I appreciate the way my son uses this magic, regards and discovers the world, creates relations with children and animals which constantly fascinate him.”

Portrait of a beagle with a red apple in its mouth

“Vitamin ball” by Iulia Tulcinscaia. Finalist, Studio.
“When you're out grocery shopping for your family, maybe you can put a can of cat or dog food in your cart and bring it to an animal relief center. Rachael Ray”

Dog Photography Awards: Website | Instagram | Facebook 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the Dog Photography Awards.

