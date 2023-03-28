Home / Wedding

Two Flight Attendants Let Their Love Story Soar and Got Married in Front of a Plane

By Sara Barnes on March 28, 2023
Wedding in Front of Plane

A couple’s wedding venue can help tell the story of their love. For Audrey and Alex Chowbay, their wedding at the Lone Star Flight Museum in Houston, Texas, was a fitting choice. They fell in love during their in-flight training as flight attendants. In gorgeous photos captured by Kelsey Nicole Photography, the couple said their vows just under the cockpit of a plane, making the ceremony as meaningful as it was unique.

The couple met in 2018 at the flight attendant training with over 300 people in attendance. Despite the large crowd, they found each other. Audrey introduced herself to Alex, and the two quickly became friends before realizing there was something more between them.

The training lasted three weeks, and Audrey and Alex spent nearly the whole time together. They were smitten, but at the end of the training found that they were stationed in different cities. Alex and Audrey made the distance work—Alex visited often—and they were eventually placed in Houston together.

Alex had the ring to propose to Audrey for a year and a half, originally planning to pop the question with their families present. Unfortunately, the pandemic nixed that idea, so she waited until Christmas Eve in 2020 to propose in front of her family with Audrey’s family on FaceTime. The ring was disguised as a gift.

With their wedding slated for September 3, 2022, the women had started to look for venues in the Houston area. They wanted something that felt different from other weddings they had been to. When they finally decided to focus on a shared love of flying, Alex and Audrey landed at the perfect place.

“We're both obviously in aviation, but both of our families are also in aviation. We both just grew up with airplanes around us,” Alex said. “So I was like, ‘How cool would it be if we found a way to pull this off?'”

The couple worked with TailoredxTwo Wedding Planning, and the venue provided a conceptual jumping-off point for the rest of the nuptials. This included plane-shaped place cards and a welcome sign reminiscent of a passport. Beyond aviation, Alex included nods to her Hindu culture, including a sangeet inside of a rehearsal dinner, wearing a lehenga, and incorporating marigolds, which are popular at Indian weddings. (After the ceremony, she changed into a suit.)

The beautiful couple’s wedding and their accompanying photos will make you feel like you were right there with them. Scroll down for more pictures of their special day.

A couple’s wedding venue can help tell the story of their love. For Audrey and Alex Chowbay, their wedding at the Lone Star Flight Museum in Houston, Texas, was a fitting choice.

Wedding in Front of Plane

They fell in love during their in-flight training as flight attendants.

Wedding in Front of Plane

In gorgeous photos captured by Kelsey Nicole Photography, the couple said their vows just under the cockpit of a plane, making the ceremony as meaningful as it was unique.

Wedding in Front of PlaneWedding in Front of PlaneWedding in Front of Plane

Beyond aviation, Alex included nods to her Hindu culture by wearing a lehenga and both women wearing henna.

Wedding in Front of PlaneWedding in Front of Plane

After the ceremony, Alex changed into a suit.

Wedding in Front of PlaneWedding in Front of Plane

The venue provided a conceptual jumping-off point for the rest of the nuptials. This included plane-shaped place cards and a welcome sign reminiscent of a passport.

Wedding in Front of PlaneWedding in Front of PlaneWedding in Front of PlaneKelsey Nicole Photography: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kelsey Nicole Photography.

Related Articles:

Adorable Dog Photobombs Her Pawrents‘ Wedding Photo With the Cutest Smile

Cost-Conscious Couple Has a Gorgeous Wedding With Just a $500 Budget

Couple’s Wedding Was Cancelled Due to COVID-19, So They Had It at a Drive-In Movie Theater Instead

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Bridal Shop Unveils Gorgeous Disney Princess Wedding Dresses To Make Dreams Come True
Ukrainian Wedding Planner Opens Up About Adapting to War and Still Finding Joy in Life
Apollo 11 Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Turns 93 and Gets Married To Celebrate the Occasion
Man Travels Across Japan With a GPS Tracker To Create a 4,000-Mile Marriage Proposal
Bride Knits Her Own Custom Wedding Dress in 45 Days for Less Than $300
Adorable Dog Photobombs Her Pawrents‘ Wedding Photo With the Cutest Smile

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Lightning Bolt Strikes at Exact Moment Couple Gets Engaged, Makes an Epic Engagement Photo
Couple Has Engagement Photo Shoot at Olive Garden for “Italy Vibes” in Tennessee
Beautiful Bride Goes Viral for Rocking Her Natural Gray Locks at Her Wedding
Bride Gives $3,000 Wedding Dress Away, Then Starts a Nonprofit
Bridal Consultant Matches Disney Princesses With Their Ideal Wedding Dress
Newlyweds Adopt the Friendly Stray Dog that Crashed Their Wedding

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.