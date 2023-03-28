Two Flight Attendants Let Their Love Story Soar and Got Married in Front of a Plane

A couple’s wedding venue can help tell the story of their love. For Audrey and Alex Chowbay, their wedding at the Lone Star Flight Museum in Houston, Texas, was a fitting choice. They fell in love during their in-flight training as flight attendants. In gorgeous photos captured by Kelsey Nicole Photography, the couple said their vows just under the cockpit of a plane, making the ceremony as meaningful as it was unique.

The couple met in 2018 at the flight attendant training with over 300 people in attendance. Despite the large crowd, they found each other. Audrey introduced herself to Alex, and the two quickly became friends before realizing there was something more between them.

The training lasted three weeks, and Audrey and Alex spent nearly the whole time together. They were smitten, but at the end of the training found that they were stationed in different cities. Alex and Audrey made the distance work—Alex visited often—and they were eventually placed in Houston together.

Alex had the ring to propose to Audrey for a year and a half, originally planning to pop the question with their families present. Unfortunately, the pandemic nixed that idea, so she waited until Christmas Eve in 2020 to propose in front of her family with Audrey’s family on FaceTime. The ring was disguised as a gift.

With their wedding slated for September 3, 2022, the women had started to look for venues in the Houston area. They wanted something that felt different from other weddings they had been to. When they finally decided to focus on a shared love of flying, Alex and Audrey landed at the perfect place.

“We're both obviously in aviation, but both of our families are also in aviation. We both just grew up with airplanes around us,” Alex said. “So I was like, ‘How cool would it be if we found a way to pull this off?'”

The couple worked with TailoredxTwo Wedding Planning, and the venue provided a conceptual jumping-off point for the rest of the nuptials. This included plane-shaped place cards and a welcome sign reminiscent of a passport. Beyond aviation, Alex included nods to her Hindu culture, including a sangeet inside of a rehearsal dinner, wearing a lehenga, and incorporating marigolds, which are popular at Indian weddings. (After the ceremony, she changed into a suit.)

The beautiful couple’s wedding and their accompanying photos will make you feel like you were right there with them. Scroll down for more pictures of their special day.

Kelsey Nicole Photography: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kelsey Nicole Photography.

