Bird lovers, rejoice. From over 5,600 photos, the winners of the BirdLife Australia Photography Awards have been announced. While the participating photographers can hail from any country, each image in the contest must be taken on Australian territory and feature an Australian bird species. This makes the contest a fascinating way to learn more about the striking avian life that lives in Australia.

Winners include a serious-looking Shy Albatross paddling in the waters around Tasmania and an artistic portfolio that celebrates the behavior of the Superb Lyrebird, a songbird known for its unusual tail. Categories like Bird Portrait, Birds in Flight, Human Impact, and Bird Behavior gave these bird photographers the creative space to show all aspects of their favorite birds.

Each year, the awards have one category that focuses on a specific bird species native to Australia. This year's special category was a spotlight on Australasian Robins. There are 51 species of these birds that are endemic to Australasia. The winning and finalist images in this category display the wide-ranging colors of these small birds that thrive in a wide variety of habitats.

Check out all of the winning images, as well as our favorite finalists, and take a tour of the incredible birds that call Australia home.

The 2022 BirdLife Australia Photography Awards celebrate avian life across Australia.

Over 5,600 photographs were submitted to this year's competition.

