Lithuanian Man Rowed Across the Atlantic Ocean From Spain to Florida in 121 Days

For a young Lithuanian man named Aurimas Valujavičius, the phrase “the trip of a lifetime” means a history-making adventure. The 25-year-old recently became the third person in the world and the first Lithuanian to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean in an unpowered single boat.

Valujavičius begun his trip in the southwestern tip of continental Spain on Boxing Day 2022. He set sail to Florida, which he hoped to reach in 110 days to break the world records for speed and distance. Unfortunately, weather conditions, currents, and logistical setbacks turned it into a 121-day trip.

Considering the traveling conditions, Valujavičius' rowing trip across the Atlantic is still very impressive. He was completely alone since his departure, with no support or backup boats following behind. “This is a lifetime experience when you can be with yourself like more than three months,” he told WSVN. “No people, no physical contact, nothing.”

On top of that, he rowed for 12 to 14 hours every day, stopping only to sleep and eat. As for food, he caught some fish along the way, but he mostly relied on tactical dry food and enjoyed eating peanut butter as a snack. He also filtrated his own water with a machine he had onboard. Due to the epic nature of it all, this daunting trek took two years of planning before he ventured out into the ocean.

Countering the physical isolation, Valujavičius documented his journey on social media, from cheerful selfies celebrating nautical milestones, to showcasing the calluses on his hands after months of rowing. He also posted screenshots of his navigation system, which marked his progress on a map of the Atlantic.

As proud as his fellow Lithuanians are of this feat in its own right, Valujavičius' trip across the ocean also commemorates another transatlantic endeavor. His boat is named Lituanica, after the plane flown by Lithuanian pilots Steponas Darius and Stasys Girėnas in 1933. The aircraft took off in New York City and was bound to Kaunas, the second largest city in Lithuania, before it crashed after flying for 37 hours and 11 minutes.

Unlike that Lituanica, Valujavičius' vessel made it to its destination safe and sound; although, the final stretch featured some unique obstacles. “I guess Caribbean, Bahamas islands, there was a lot of navigating and so on, so yeah, it was tricky in parts,” he admits. He also had trouble finding a port that would allow him to dock on short notice. Once he had found one, getting there wasn't completely smooth sailing. “The last few hours were very difficult,” Valujavičius explains, “because it turned out that the port was somewhere else, and I had to row against the current for five hours.”

In the end, it was all worth it. He was received by a welcoming party that included family, friends, and journalists. Some members of the local Lithuanian community also joined the celebration, and were thrilled to see their fellow countryman succeed. “I think it’s the most challenging I can think about, so this is the biggest deal in my life ever, you know?” said Viktor Jutasi. Lena Laukavicius added, “It’s such a small country in the world and I think it’s going to be more well-known now. It’s a huge thing.”

As for Valujavičius, he is looking forward to resting, relaxing, and having some really good meals. Though he’d been on other big adventures, such as cycling through Europe and Indonesia, this excursion was unlike anything else. “This was another trip, but bigger in every sense,” he shares. “I’m tired and exhausted, but that’s always the case. You recover and move on.” And though it was a draining challenge, Valujavičius encourages others to push themselves and strive for their goals, no matter the size or difficulty: “Pursue your dreams—everyone has their own Atlantic Ocean.”

