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Australia Bans Fully AI-Generated Music From Its Official Song Charts

By Linnea Pejcha on August 27, 2026
Ai music composer or generator with 3d rendering robot play piano

Photo: phonlamai/Depositphotos

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into creative industries, questions about where to draw the line between human and AI-generated work continue to arise. Now, Australia’s music industry is drawing one of its own. Fully AI-generated songs will no longer be eligible to appear on the country’s official ARIA Charts, though music created by humans with the assistance of AI can still qualify.

The Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) announced the change on August 24, updating its rules to distinguish between music generated primarily by AI and music that uses the technology as a supporting tool. The new rules take effect with the chart dated August 31, 2026.

Under the new guidelines, songs must be “substantially human made” to qualify. ARIA defines AI-generated music as recordings where AI created all or most of the primary creative elements, including lead vocals or key instrumental performances. AI-assisted music, on the other hand, is still eligible as long as its main creative elements and performances are primarily human-made.

The decision comes amid growing debate over AI’s role in music. Australian DJ and producer Josh Fawaz’s dance cover of Madonna's “Like a Prayer,” which incorporates AI-generated vocals and drums, became a radio hit and peaked at No. 2 on ARIA’s Top 20 Australian Singles chart in May.

This, however, doesn’t necessarily mean that Fawaz’s song will be removed. ARIA will evaluate recordings based on the level of human involvement, whether AI tools were used lawfully, and whether there are concerns about chart manipulation. Artists will also be able to contest decisions to exclude their music. This adds a level of complexity to the ban, as it will be evaluated on a case-by-case level.

“Artists already use AI tools in their work, the Charts can and should evolve to keep room for that,” ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd says. At the same time, the organization is drawing a distinction between AI as a creative tool and music generated primarily by AI.

The new rules don’t remove AI from Australia’s music charts altogether. Instead, they establish a boundary for how much human involvement is required for a song to qualify, as the music industry continues to grapple with the growing role of artificial intelligence.

Due to the rise in popularity of AI music on Australia’s ARIA Charts, fully AI-generated songs will no longer be eligible to appear on the charts.

Ai music composer or generator with 3d rendering robot play piano

Photo: phonlamai/Depositphotos

Music created by humans with the assistance of AI, however, can still qualify.

3D rendering robot disc jockey hand at dj mixer close up view in nightclub during party. EDM, entertainment, party concept.

Photo: BiancoBlue/Depositphotos

Source: ARIA Charts set eligibility rules for recordings made with AI, Australia’s music industry bans AI songs from charts

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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