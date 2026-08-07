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Watch a Tokyo Bluegrass Band Show Off Japan’s Surprising Decades-Long Love for the Genre

By Linnea Pejcha on August 7, 2026

 

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A post shared by JOSE (@okay.josee)

Bluegrass might be synonymous with the hills of Appalachia, but one cozy bar in the heart of Tokyo proves the distinctly American genre has found an enthusiastic home half a world away. A video filmed by travel vlogger Jose (aka @okay.josee) inside Rocky Top, a legendary bluegrass venue in Tokyo’s Ginza district, has captivated millions and recently gone viral online. The clip showcases a lively performance complete with banjo, fiddle, upright bass, and close-knit vocal harmonies.

To many viewers, the performance came as a surprise. Yet longtime bluegrass fans were quick to point out that Japan’s bluegrass community is anything but new. The country has embraced the genre for decades, with dedicated musicians, festivals, and venues helping it flourish since the 1970s. Rocky Top, in particular, has become one of Japan’s best-known bluegrass destinations, welcoming both local performers and visiting musicians from around the world.

In the video, the band performs with remarkable technical precision while preserving the warmth and spontaneity that define traditional bluegrass. As audience members clap along, the intimate setting transforms into something that feels both unmistakably Japanese and deeply rooted in Appalachian musical traditions. Rather than simply imitating the genre, the musicians demonstrate how bluegrass has evolved into a shared musical language that transcends national borders.

Bluegrass first arrived in Japan after World War II, finding an audience through imported American records, radio broadcasts, and later through touring musicians. Over the following decades, Japanese artists embraced the genre’s fast-paced picking techniques, vocal harmonies, and emphasis on live performance, building one of the largest bluegrass communities outside the United States. Today, the country hosts festivals, clubs, and bands that continue to celebrate and expand the tradition.

The viral clip serves as a reminder that music rarely stays confined to the place where it began. Like jazz, flamenco, or reggae, bluegrass has traveled across continents, where new communities have adopted it with enthusiasm while honoring its roots. At Rocky Top, that shared appreciation is on full display, one banjo solo at a time.

Jose: Instagram

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Linnea Pejcha

Linnea Pejcha is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. She is a Brooklyn-based writer who earned her BA in Sociology and Creative Writing from Brandeis University. She recently earned her MFA in Creative Writing with a focus in Fiction from The New School. While completing her degree, Linnea taught literature courses and worked in editorial and publishing, including publications like One Story and Lit Magazine. When she’s not reading in the park, she loves crafting, walking her neighbors’ dogs, and cooking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
Read all posts from Linnea Pejcha
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