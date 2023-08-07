Baby Miniature Goats Are So Small They Can Fit in the Palm of Your Hand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by enya (@kimrain_49)

Baby animals can bring an instant smile to anyone’s face. Not only are they small, but their childlike demeanors make them extra charming. While kittens and puppies are arguably the most popular baby animals, there are many more that are just as adorable. One Instagram account shares unbelievably loveable videos of baby miniature goats that are so small, they can fit in the palm of your hand.

Miniature goats are a type of dwarf goat with several different breeds, such as American Pygmy (also referred to as pygmy for short) and Nigerian Dwarf. When they are fully grown, pygmies measure between 16 and 20 inches in height. However, as babies, or kids, they are small and compact. Due to their miniature size, these kinds of goats are popular as pets and not just farm animals.

In the videos, we see a variety of different-colored baby goats being carried by people. When they tuck their short legs under their body, they easily fit into a human palm, making the image even cuter. When the audio is turned on, however, there's another heartwarming surprise, as these baby goats also have the sweetest “baah” sounds.

These baby pygmy goats are so small they fit in the palm of a person's hand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by enya (@kimrain_49)

They also make tiny “baah” sounds that will melt your heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by enya (@kimrain_49)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by enya (@kimrain_49)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by enya (@kimrain_49)

kimrain_49: Instagram

h/t: [Boing Boing]

Related Articles:

Adorable Baby Goats Are Treated to a Newborn Photo Shoot Just Like Humans

Charming Animal Portraits of Farm-ilies Across North America

Meet Simba, the Baby Goat With the World’s Longest Ears