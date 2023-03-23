Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

Charming Animal Portraits of Farm-ilies Across North America

By Margherita Cole on March 23, 2023
Farm Animal Photography by Tasha Hall

When living on a farm, animals are more than just companions, they're also part of the family. British Columbia-based photographer Tasha Hall captures this special bond in her Farmily series of portraits, which feature the horses, dogs, chickens, and other animals from farms across North America.

In each of these charming photos, the inhabitants of the farm pose together in a formal portrait set against the backdrop of the scenic places they call home. Hall manages to wrangle animals of different kinds together and bring out their unique personalities. “The farm portraits started quite by accident. I wanted to create our own farm portrait as a Christmas card, back in 2014. I put some of our animals together with my husband and daughter and the first image was created,” she tells My Modern Met. “A year later, I did it again but added in all of our farm animals at the time, horses, dogs, cats, chickens, ducks etc. I posted the portrait on Facebook and it went crazy from there. People started asking me if I could create something like it for them. The rest is history.”

Through Farmily, we get glimpses of the many different types of farm families. Almost every one of these groups includes at least one dog; some feature multiple horses, goats, or pigs; and there are some that feature less-seen animals like alpacas. Sometimes the human family members join in, but in most cases, the animals are the stars. “My dream is to travel the world and capture beautiful Farmily images for people all over the place, and eventually write a book of farms around the world,” Hall adds.

You can learn more about Hall via her website, and keep up to date with her latest projects by following her Instagram.

Photographer Tasha Hall captures portraits of farms and the various animals that call them home across North America.

Farm Animal Photography by Tasha HallFarm Animal Photography by Tasha Hall

The series is titled Farmily, and focuses on the different animals that live on these picturesque farms.

Farm Animal Photography by Tasha HallFarm Animal Photography by Tasha Hall

Dogs, horses, chickens, pigs, and more pose together in these beautiful formal portraits.

Farm Animal Photography by Tasha HallFarm Animal Photography by Tasha Hall

Sometimes, the human family members join in on the fun, too.

Farm Animal Photography by Tasha HallFarm Animal Photography by Tasha Hall

Right now, Hall is the only full-farm portrait photographer in the world.

Farm Animal Photography by Tasha HallFarm Animal Photography by Tasha HallFarm Animal Photography by Tasha HallFarm Animal Photography by Tasha HallFarm Animal Photography by Tasha HallFarm Animal Photography by Tasha HallFarm Animal Photography by Tasha HallFarm Animal Photography by Tasha HallFarm Animal Photography by Tasha HallFarm Animal Photography by Tasha HallFarm Animal Photography by Tasha HallFarm Animal Photography by Tasha HallFarm Animal Photography by Tasha HallFarm Animal Photography by Tasha HallFarm Animal Photography by Tasha HallFarm Animal Photography by Tasha HallFarm Animal Photography by Tasha HallFarm Animal Photography by Tasha HallTasha Hall: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tasha Hall.

Related Articles:

Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Showcase the Creative Possibilities of Smartphones

Incredible Winners of the 2023 British Wildlife Photography Awards

Awe-Inspiring Videos Show Powerful Ospreys Diving in Pursuit of Prey

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Striking Photos Document Lives of Indigenous People Most Impacted by Climate Change [Interview]
Cute Calf Is Born With a Smiley Face Marking on Its Body
Paleontologists Discover Fossil of an Enormous 340-Pound Penguin in New Zealand
Scientists Develop a Vaccine That Could Help Save the Honey Bees
Dazzling Celebrity Portraits Captured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023
Dad Shares the Hilariously Ingenious Way He Gets His Kids to Smile for a Picture

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Lost Dog Finds Its Way Back to Former Animal Shelter, Rings the Doorbell for Help
28 Strange Animals You Didn’t Know Existed
Dolphins Bring Gifts to Humans After Missing Them During the Early Pandemic
“De-Extinction” Biotech Company Is Working To Bring the Woolly Mammoth Back To Life
Lone Wolf Travels Record-Breaking 4,200 Miles Across Great Lakes Region
Artist Travels Across the U.S. To Capture Portraits and Ask for Life Advice From 1,000 Strangers Along the Way [Interview]

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.