Charming Animal Portraits of Farm-ilies Across North America

When living on a farm, animals are more than just companions, they're also part of the family. British Columbia-based photographer Tasha Hall captures this special bond in her Farmily series of portraits, which feature the horses, dogs, chickens, and other animals from farms across North America.

In each of these charming photos, the inhabitants of the farm pose together in a formal portrait set against the backdrop of the scenic places they call home. Hall manages to wrangle animals of different kinds together and bring out their unique personalities. “The farm portraits started quite by accident. I wanted to create our own farm portrait as a Christmas card, back in 2014. I put some of our animals together with my husband and daughter and the first image was created,” she tells My Modern Met. “A year later, I did it again but added in all of our farm animals at the time, horses, dogs, cats, chickens, ducks etc. I posted the portrait on Facebook and it went crazy from there. People started asking me if I could create something like it for them. The rest is history.”

Through Farmily, we get glimpses of the many different types of farm families. Almost every one of these groups includes at least one dog; some feature multiple horses, goats, or pigs; and there are some that feature less-seen animals like alpacas. Sometimes the human family members join in, but in most cases, the animals are the stars. “My dream is to travel the world and capture beautiful Farmily images for people all over the place, and eventually write a book of farms around the world,” Hall adds.

You can learn more about Hall via her website, and keep up to date with her latest projects by following her Instagram.

Photographer Tasha Hall captures portraits of farms and the various animals that call them home across North America.

The series is titled Farmily, and focuses on the different animals that live on these picturesque farms.

Dogs, horses, chickens, pigs, and more pose together in these beautiful formal portraits.

Sometimes, the human family members join in on the fun, too.

Right now, Hall is the only full-farm portrait photographer in the world.

