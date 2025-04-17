Baby Lambs Sit in Pouches Carried by Donkeys Along Ancient Paths for Seasonal Grazing

Donkeys have carried heavy loads on their backs for centuries; but in rural Italy, they take on the most precious cargo of all—baby lambs. Wearing specially designed saddles, each with a cozy pocket for a lamb, the donkeys carefully transport their adorable passengers between high alpine pastures in summer down to the Lombardy plains for winter grazing. This age-old tradition, known as transhumance, has lovingly earned these hard-working animals the nickname, “donkey nannies.”

Transhumance—derived from the Latin words “trans” (beyond) and “humus” (Earth)—remains integral to Italy’s agricultural heritage. It was even recognized by UNESCO in 2019 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. During the 10-20 day journey, shepherds guide their flocks of 1,000-1,500 animals along ancient migration paths known as tratturi.

While the adult cows, sheep, and donkeys are strong enough to go by foot, the newborn lambs are carried inside the donkey’s saddles. The flocks and their shepherd make regular stops along the way, giving the lambs a chance to cuddle up with their moms and get the nourishment they need before setting off again.

The traditional journey isn’t just unique to Northern Italy. In regions like Marche, Umbria, and Lazio, transhumance routes stretch all the way to the Maremma plains of Tuscany. In the south, the practice continues between Abruzzo and the Apulian Table, and even the islands of Sardinia and Sicily have old trails weaving through the Gennargentu and Nebrodi mountains.

Transhumance offers a glimpse into Italy’s bond with the land and its culture, and it continues to evolve. Today, the ancient tratturi routes are being preserved through conservation efforts, helping to keep little lambs safe and snug throughout Italy.

