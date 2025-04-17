Home / Animals

Baby Lambs Sit in Pouches Carried by Donkeys Along Ancient Paths for Seasonal Grazing

By Emma Taggart on April 17, 2025

Donkeys have carried heavy loads on their backs for centuries; but in rural Italy, they take on the most precious cargo of all—baby lambs. Wearing specially designed saddles, each with a cozy pocket for a lamb, the donkeys carefully transport their adorable passengers between high alpine pastures in summer down to the Lombardy plains for winter grazing. This age-old tradition, known as transhumance, has lovingly earned these hard-working animals the nickname, “donkey nannies.”

Transhumance—derived from the Latin words “trans” (beyond) and “humus” (Earth)—remains integral to Italy’s agricultural heritage. It was even recognized by UNESCO in 2019 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. During the 10-20 day journey, shepherds guide their flocks of 1,000-1,500 animals along ancient migration paths known as tratturi.

While the adult cows, sheep, and donkeys are strong enough to go by foot, the newborn lambs are carried inside the donkey’s saddles. The flocks and their shepherd make regular stops along the way, giving the lambs a chance to cuddle up with their moms and get the nourishment they need before setting off again.

The traditional journey isn’t just unique to Northern Italy. In regions like Marche, Umbria, and Lazio, transhumance routes stretch all the way to the Maremma plains of Tuscany. In the south, the practice continues between Abruzzo and the Apulian Table, and even the islands of Sardinia and Sicily have old trails weaving through the Gennargentu and Nebrodi mountains.

Transhumance offers a glimpse into Italy’s bond with the land and its culture, and it continues to evolve. Today, the ancient tratturi routes are being preserved through conservation efforts, helping to keep little lambs safe and snug throughout Italy.

Across Italy, donkeys have long carried baby lambs during seasonal treks between pastures.

The baby lambs aren’t yet strong enough for the journey, so they hitch a ride in the pockets of saddles strapped to the donkeys.

The transporter animals are affectionately called donkey nannies.

Sources: Urban Flock; Foto del Giorno: Sheep Nanny; Donkey nannies exist and this is the best news we’ve heard all year

