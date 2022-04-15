Home / Animals

Rescued Baby Rhino and Baby Zebra Form an Adorably Unexpected Bond

By Arnesia Young on April 15, 2022
Cute Baby Animals Are Best Friends at the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary

Baby animals can be incredibly open and loving, no matter what their species. And the adorable bond between two unlikely animal friends at the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary in South Africa serves as indisputable proof of that statement. Daisy, a rescued baby rhino who was found orphaned in the wild, came to the sanctuary in very critical condition. Her mother was nowhere to be seen—thought possibly to be a victim of poachers—when rangers found the baby rhino in Kruger National Park with her umbilical cord still attached and fighting to survive. Luckily, when Daisy arrived at Care for Wild’s intensive care unit, Modjadji—a loving baby zebra—was ready and waiting to help nurse her back to health.

Modjajdi had been admitted to the ICU only weeks prior to Daisy, after being found on the reserve following heavy rainstorms. Estimated to be just a week old, the poor baby zebra was motionless and hardly breathing when they rescued her. But following her own recovery, Modjajdi became fast friends with Daisy when she arrived, and the affectionate zebra quickly declared herself to be the ailing baby rhino’s companion and protector. And over the subsequent weeks and months, the two adorable baby animals have formed an unshakable bond of friendship that has helped them both along their journey of healing.

“Modjadji is amazing company for Daisy and very affectionate towards her,” says Rachael Pfeiffer, from the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary. “They cuddle together at night which gives Daisy comfort and security. She is a friend that can be with her 24/7 and this, in turn, helps prevent too much human contact with Daisy.”

Modjadji’s gentle and caring companionship is also crucial because Daisy is still too weak and vulnerable to be introduced to the other orphaned rhinos at the sanctuary. “It will take some time before she is strong enough to handle the other orphans,” Pfeiffer explains. “Closest in age to her is Aquazi, whom she met in the ICU, but he just wanted to play and was a bit too boisterous for her at this stage. This is why Modjadji is so important.”

Eventually, Daisy, Modjadji, and their other orphaned friends at the sanctuary will be released back into the wild after they have sufficiently recovered and matured. But the special relationship and bond that these two baby animals have created during their rehabilitation is something that will continue to endure.

To keep up with the journey of these two unlikely animal friends, find Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary on Facebook or Instagram. And visit their website to learn more about how you can get involved with their wildlife conservation efforts.

The Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary found a baby rhino named Daisy.

Cute Baby Animals Are Best Friends at the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary

Orphaned and struggling to survive with her umbilical cord still attached, Daisy was quickly rushed to their ICU.

Cute Baby Animals Are Best Friends at the Care for Wild Rhino SanctuaryBaby Rhino and Baby Zebra Are Unlikely Animal FriendsBaby Rhino and Baby Zebra Are Unlikely Animal Friends

Luckily, an affectionate baby zebra named Modjadji was there, ready and waiting to help nurse Daisy back to health.

Cute Baby Animals Are Best Friends at the Care for Wild Rhino SanctuaryBaby Rhino and Baby Zebra Are Unlikely Animal FriendsBaby Rhino and Baby Zebra Are Unlikely Animal FriendsBaby Rhino and Baby Zebra Are Unlikely Animal Friends

Over the months and weeks since Daisy's arrival, the two rescued animals have become unexpected best friends.

Cute Baby Animals Are Best Friends at the Care for Wild Rhino SanctuaryCute Baby Animals Are Best Friends at the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary

Their bond has helped them both through their rehabilitation.

Cute Baby Animals Are Best Friends at the Care for Wild Rhino SanctuaryBaby Rhino and Baby Zebra Are Unlikely Animal FriendsCute Baby Animals Are Best Friends at the Care for Wild Rhino SanctuaryCute Baby Animals Are Best Friends at the Care for Wild Rhino SanctuaryBaby Rhino and Baby Zebra Are Unlikely Animal FriendsCare for Wild Rhino Sanctuary: Website | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

All images via Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary.

Related Articles:

Orphaned Baby Gorilla and Chimpanzee Form an Adorable Friendship

Adorable Photos of Children Cuddling Baby Animals That Are Just Their Size

Animal Conservationists Wear Special Jackets to Take Care of an Orphaned Baby Zebra

Compassionate Ostrich Offers Comfort to Baby Elephants at Orphaned Animal Sanctuary

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Heroic Ukrainian Veterinarian Offers Life-Saving Care to the Animals Left Behind
Photographer Captures Adorable Shot of Two Cute Newts Posing for the Camera
Scientists Discover New Rainbow-Colored Fish Species in the Maldives
Adorable Highland Cattle Calves Are the World’s Cuddliest Little Cows
12 Photographers Who Have Elevated Pet Photography Into an Art Form
Adorable Rescue Fox Bursts Into Gleeful Giggles When Being Petted by His Human

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Underwater Cinematographer Reveals the Marine Life off the Coast of Western Canada
Poignant Photos of Devoted Pet Owners Sheltering in the Ukraine Metro With Their Furry Friends
The Sounds These Bear Cubs Make While Eating Apples Is Ridiculously Adorable
Professor Asks Students To Send Photos of Their Dogs Doing Homework and Whole Internet Joins In
Heartbreaking Photos Show Ukrainians Fleeing Their Country With Their Beloved Pets
Google App Uses Artificial Intelligence to Find Your Pet’s Look-Alike in Art History

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.