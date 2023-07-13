Are You a Child of the 80s? Test Your Knowledge [Quiz]

Was Miami Vice your favorite television show? Or did you grow up playing Donkey Kong? Whether you rocked acid wash jeans or are just in love with all things 80s, there's no denying that this decade left a lasting impression. For this week's quiz, we're testing your knowledge of the 1980s. From pop culture to technology and politics, how much do you really know about a decade known for neon, New Wave, and Nintendo?

At the end of the 18-question quiz, we'll let you know if you're a child of the 80s or not. And, if you enter your email address, we'll send the results to your inbox along with some fun articles about this unforgettable decade.

