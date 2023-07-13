Home / Quiz

Are You a Child of the 80s? Test Your Knowledge [Quiz]

By Jessica Stewart on July 13, 2023
80s Trivia Quiz

This quiz was generated with the help of ChatGPT. Content was then revised and fact-checked by My Modern Met.

Was Miami Vice your favorite television show? Or did you grow up playing Donkey Kong? Whether you rocked acid wash jeans or are just in love with all things 80s, there's no denying that this decade left a lasting impression. For this week's quiz, we're testing your knowledge of the 1980s. From pop culture to technology and politics, how much do you really know about a decade known for neon, New Wave, and Nintendo?

At the end of the 18-question quiz, we'll let you know if you're a child of the 80s or not. And, if you enter your email address, we'll send the results to your inbox along with some fun articles about this unforgettable decade.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Jessica Stewart
