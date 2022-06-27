Home / Wedding

Couple Poses for Wedding Pictures Under a Dramatically Beautiful Sunset

By Sara Barnes on June 27, 2022
Sunset Beach Wedding Photo by Timothy Anderson Jr.

When a wedding is over, the memories of it live on through photography. It’s a good reason why you shouldn’t skimp on having a dedicated photographer on your big day. If you need more proof, just look at these fantastic wedding portraits captured by photographer Timothy Anderson Jr. He shot the wedding of Lauren and Michael Bryne on the New Jersey shore. As the Sun was setting on their wedding day, Anderson Jr. pulled them out of their reception to take some pictures of the couple under the sunset. “It'll be worth it, promise,” the photographer told them. And he was right.

The fading pink light mixed with the passing clouds and waves offered a dramatic backdrop to the couple in love. With it now being semi-dark outside, Anderson Jr. concentrated the light on the Brynes, making them the bright focal point of the ocean-backed scene.

Capturing these sunset wedding photos was kismet. It had rained all day, but the clouds finally parted and gave the couple a chance to have these special photos. The images not only showcase their union but the natural beauty of the ocean. It’s a place where the Brynes treasured enough to get married and now have these gorgeous pictures to commemorate all that it means to them—now and forever more.

Sunset Beach Wedding Photo by Timothy Anderson Jr.

Sunset Beach Wedding Photo by Timothy Anderson Jr.

Here are a few more photos from earlier in the day.

Sunset Beach Wedding Photo by Timothy Anderson Jr.Sunset Beach Wedding Photo by Timothy Anderson Jr.Sunset Beach Wedding Photo by Timothy Anderson Jr.

Timothy Anderson Jr.: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Michael Bryne.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.

Dimitra Milan
