Wedding Photoshoot Gets a Fairytale Photobomb by a Beautiful Monarch Butterfly

Butterflies don’t often interact with people, but one particular insect recently got up, close, and personal to a couple named Brooke and Drew during their wedding photoshoot. Photographer Laurenda Marie and the newlyweds headed out to Grand Ravines Park in Jenison, Michigan for the bride and groom portraits, but it wasn’t long before the unlikely guest joined them.

“The monarch showed up about the same time we did, first taking a liking to the groom, landing on his pant leg, arm, hand, and diving into his face at one point during photos with his groomsmen,” Marie tells My Modern Met. “For about an hour, the butterfly would land, fly gracefully in circles around the couple before landing yet again, usually on an arm or a hand.”

Marie got her camera ready and asked Brooke and Drew to pose. She waited patiently for the monarch to spread its wings, eager to capture its beauty in detail. The resulting photos show the pretty insect playfully interacting with both the bride and groom and happily perching on their hands. “The butterfly was far from camera shy, allowing me to get in close on several occasions,” recalls Marie. “Never spooked, and seemingly enjoying its time with my couple.”

This was the third time Marie worked with Brooke and Drew, as she previously photographed their proposal and engagement session. The couple initially planned an elaborate celebration for their wedding, but—due to COVID-19—they had to cut their guest list into a small, intimate affair of just immediate family and a few friends. Whether it received an invite or not, the butterfly showed up anyway and was pretty adamant about getting in the couple's shots. However, the pretty photobomber might be more than just a random encounter. “Brooke mentioned it must be her late Grandmother, who passed just before their engagement and had a love for monarchs,” says Marie. “Whether one believes in this or not, there is no denying this little creature took a unique liking to the newlyweds.”

Check out the whimsical photos below and see more from Marie’s portfolio on her website. This isn't the first time a creature interrupted one of the photographer's shoots. During another couple's romantic moment, a deer made an appearance!

When photographer Laurenda Marie was photographing newlyweds Brooke and Drew, they were joined by a monarch butterfly.

The winged insect stuck around for about an hour and playfully interacted with the couple.

Marie captured the entire fairytale moment on camera.

Brooke believes it must be her late Grandmother, who passed just before their engagement and had a love for Monarchs.

