Learn How to Sketch Structures in This Comprehensive Class on Architectural Illustration

By Sara Barnes on March 1, 2022
Demi Lang Drawing a Building

Do you admire architecture? One way to celebrate the things you love is to create art about them. But drawing a building can be really tricky. There are often many fine details that feel nearly impossible to get right. Well, not anymore. Artist Demi Lang has a comprehensive course on architectural illustration on My Modern Met Academy. Her online class is called Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil. It will take you step by step through her process of sketching structures; and when complete, you will have created your own charming architectural illustration.

Like all other classes on My Modern Met Academy, Lang breaks down this subject matter into bite-sized lessons. Over the course of three hours, you’ll learn about the tools you’ll need to work, how to select the right type of paper to use, and how to study the photo you’ll use for the project. The final assignment is a row of three buildings, which Lang will go through first in line drawing lessons, then inking over the sketch, and finally adding color to bring it to life.

“Drawing such detailed illustrations can seem daunting and difficult, like where do I start?” Lang says. “In this class, I have broken my process down into clear and manageable lessons to guide students through the techniques that I use and to make this type of drawing feel less intimidating. By the end of the class, I want students to feel confident that they can attempt this type of work following the steps they have learned with an understanding of the materials needed to attempt this type of art.”

Enroll in Architectural Illustration for Everyone: Draw Buildings in Ink and Colored Pencil on My Modern Met Academy. When you’re done, check out more of our illustration courses that are sure to spark your creativity.

Learn architectural illustration when you enroll in Demi Lang's comprehensive course on My Modern Met Academy.

Demi Lang Drawing a Building

In this three-hour class, she'll go over tools you'll use…

Demi Lang Drawing a BuildingDemi Lang Drawing a Building

…and how you'll use them to complete this drawing.

Demi Lang Drawing a Building

She demonstrates how to ink the drawing.

Demi Lang Drawing a BuildingDemi Lang Drawing a BuildingDemi Lang Drawing a Building

Plus how to add the finishing touches that bring it to life.

Demi Lang Drawing a BuildingDemi Lang Drawing a BuildingDemi Lang Drawing a BuildingDemi Lang Drawing a Building

Get an introduction to this class in the video below:

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
