Benedict Cumberbatch Is Opening His Home To Help a Ukrainian Family in Need

By Sara Barnes on May 6, 2022
British Artist Benedict Cumberbatch

Photo: ChinaImages/Depositphotos

Like many people around the world, actor Benedict Cumberbatch is upset by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He’s spoken about it publicly, telling the press at the British Academy Film Awards, “We need to donate. We need to push our politicians to continue to create some kind of a refugee…haven here for people that are suffering.” He even spoke of taking action himself. “Everyone needs to do as much as they can. I think already today the news has broke that there’s been a record number of people volunteering to take people into their homes. I hope to be part of that myself.”

Cumberbatch is putting his words into action. He recently revealed that he is waiting for a family from Ukraine to arrive in the UK and live at one of his properties. While he can’t say too much, Cumberbatch did share that the refugees are undergoing some medical treatment before they arrive. “I want to give them some stability after the turmoil that they’ve experienced,” he said, “and that’s within my home.”

Cumberbatch’s humanitarian efforts aren’t stopping there. “I’ve been trying to help other Ukrainian families—nationals that are UK citizens—to house their extended families en masse, which you know they want to do, but it’s very costly,” he explained. “So, I’ve been trying to help out with that financially in a couple of instances.”

The actor is working with a charity called Refugees at Home, which helps provide support for the psychological trauma that people are experiencing as they flee Ukraine. “However gentle and generous and welcoming we are as hosts,” Cumberbatch said, “we don’t have the skills of the mental health professions to necessarily deal with those things.”

Cumberbatch is encouraging everyone to do their part to help. Here are some ways you can support Ukraine.

h/t: [BoredPanda]

