12 Best Backpacks for Campus Life You Can Find at Target

By Jessica Stewart on August 25, 2021
Best College Backpacks from Target

As college campuses around the world start filling back up, it's time to start thinking about what you'll need to make your life easier. And while most students focus on their dorm rooms, it's a good idea to also think about how you'll organize everything you need when moving from class to class. That's where a good backpack comes into play. Backpacks are essential accessories for students of any age, and luckily they come in all shapes, size, and styles at Target. They have a wide variety of college backpacks that will make campus life a breeze.

There are many styles to choose from, whether you want a classic JanSport or a chic commuter bag. Most of these college backpacks also have sleeves for tablets and laptops, and some even have an integrated USB port. This makes it easy to keep everything together when you're on the go, so you can hop from class to class without having to stop back at your room.

So, when you're moving back to campus, make sure you include a backpack on your packing list. If you are in the market for a new college backpack, we've made things easy by picking out some of the best finds at Target. Take a look and you're sure to find the perfect bag to fit your needs.

Check out 12 college backpacks that you can find at Target.

 

Commuter Backpack

Women's Commuter Backpack at Target

Open Story | $49.99

 

Hybrid Backpack/Messenger Bag

Swissgear Hybrid Backpack Messenger Bag

Swissgear | $89.99

 

Jartop Backpack

Jartop Backpack for College

Embark | $39.99

 

Adaptive Backpack

Adaptive Backpack

Embark | $39.99

 

Cool Student Backpack

Blue JanSport Backpack at Target

JanSport | $54.99

 

Rucksack Drawstring Bag

Rucksack Drawstring Backpack for College

Benrus | $39.99

 

SuperMax Backpack

Cloud Trans Backpack by JanSport

JanSport | $35.99

 

Jumpstreet Backpack

Bondka Backpack with Tablet Sleeve

Bondka | $39.99

 

Carbon Backpack

Bondka Sport Backpack

Bondka | $34.99

 

Adventure Travel Backpack

Red Adventure Travel Backpack

Embark | $59.99

 

Digital Blur SuperMax Backpack

JanSport 80s Style Backpack

JanSport | $35.99

 

Ninja Daypack

Olive Green Military Style Backpack

SOG | $29.49

 

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
