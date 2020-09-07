Home / Design / Creative Products

9 Essential Supplies to Make Virtual School a Breeze

By Jessica Stewart on September 7, 2020
Best Virtual School Supplies

The year 2020 is shaping up to be one like no other. So many things have changed, and school is no different. With many students learning from home via virtual school, there are adjustments to be made. Learning may look different and may be more challenging for some, but there's no reason parents can't help their children make this school year a positive experience.

Getting children into a routine and making sure they have a quiet, dedicated space to engage with their online class is key. But just as important is ensuring that they have everything they need on hand to carry out their at-home projects and homework. So while some school supplies will be similar to years past, there might be a few additional essentials that can help make your family's lives easier.

We put together our list of the best supplies for virtual school with young learners in mind. Older kids may need more basic stationery, while the young ones will certainly enjoy more arts and crafts supplies. Adjust your needs depending on your kid's age, but check out our basic list to help you get started.

Check out 9 essential school supplies to make virtual school a breeze.

 

Quality Headphones

Wired Headphones for Kids

JLab | $19.99

 

LEGO DOTS Desk Organizer

LEGO Desk Organizer

LEGO | $19.99

 

Colorful Three-Ring Binders

Three Ring Binders

Yoobi | $19.99

 

Composition Notebooks

Composition Notebook Set

Yoobi | $10.19

 

Hanging Wall Organizer

Hanging Wall Organizer

mDesign | $11.99

 

Dual Desktop Whiteboard and Chalkboard

Desktop Whiteboard and Chalkboard

DasKid Store | $25.99

 

Basic School Supplies Kit

Basic School Supply Kit

Sargent Art | $18.93

 

One Subject Spiral Notebooks

Colorful One Subject Notebooks

Yoobi | $11.43

 

Adjustable Kids Study Desk

Kids Adjustable Study Desk

Gymax | $399.99

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
