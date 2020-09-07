9 Essential Supplies to Make Virtual School a Breeze

The year 2020 is shaping up to be one like no other. So many things have changed, and school is no different. With many students learning from home via virtual school, there are adjustments to be made. Learning may look different and may be more challenging for some, but there's no reason parents can't help their children make this school year a positive experience.
Getting children into a routine and making sure they have a quiet, dedicated space to engage with their online class is key. But just as important is ensuring that they have everything they need on hand to carry out their at-home projects and homework. So while some school supplies will be similar to years past, there might be a few additional essentials that can help make your family's lives easier.
We put together our list of the best supplies for virtual school with young learners in mind. Older kids may need more basic stationery, while the young ones will certainly enjoy more arts and crafts supplies. Adjust your needs depending on your kid's age, but check out our basic list to help you get started.
Check out 9 essential school supplies to make virtual school a breeze.
Quality Headphones
LEGO DOTS Desk Organizer
Colorful Three-Ring Binders
Composition Notebooks
Hanging Wall Organizer
Dual Desktop Whiteboard and Chalkboard
Basic School Supplies Kit
One Subject Spiral Notebooks
Adjustable Kids Study Desk
