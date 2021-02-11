Home / Design / Creative Products

25 Accessories and Apparel Celebrating Black History Month That You Can Wear All Year Round

By Arnesia Young on February 11, 2021
Accessories Celebrating Black History Month

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Carter G. Woodson—known as the “Father of Black History”—once said, “If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world, and it stands in danger of being exterminated.” He made this observation at a time when the role and contributions of African Americans in American history were largely erased from the narrative. In a response to this gross elimination of Black Americans from their own country’s history, he and his partner Jesse E. Moorland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (now the ASALH) and instituted “Negro History Week” as the second week of February, in order to draw attention to the topic and facilitate its study.

What once was only a week in February has now evolved into Black History Month, a time where we can highlight and celebrate the history of all Black people—especially those throughout American history. Though we know that the study and appreciation of a people’s history cannot be limited to the span of one month out of the year, February serves as a special time to lift up Black voices and stories. One way to do that is through the echoing and proud display of empowering words of Black activists and Civil Rights pioneers. Accordingly, here at My Modern Met, we’ve gathered a selection of apparel and accessories celebrating Black History that you can rock all year round.

Whether you’re looking to express your pride and appreciation through a cool t-shirt, a handy tote bag, or a laptop skin, we’ve got you covered. Scroll down for a list of stylish apparel and accessories celebrating Black History Month that will never go out of style.

February is Black History Month, but these accessories and apparel celebrating Black history can be worn all year round!

 

I Am Black History Mask

Accessories Celebrating Black History Month

Bearkid Love | $14.93

 

Rosa Parks T-Shirt

Shirts Celebrating Black History Month

Redbubble | $25.20

 

Black History Month Geometric Head Wrap

Accessories Celebrating Black History Month

Target | $10

 

Black History Matters T-Shirt

Shirts Celebrating Black History Month

Redbubble | $19.90

 

Black History Every Day 2021 Planner

Accessories Celebrating Black History Month

Target | $14.99

 

I Am Black History Tote Bag

Accessories Celebrating Black History Month

Redbubble | $23.58

 

Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band

Accessories Celebrating Black History Month

Target | $49.99

 

Black History Leaders T-Shirt

Shirts Celebrating Black History Month

Redbubble | $19.90

 

Black History Pinbacks Tote Bag

Accessories Celebrating Black History Month

The Trini Gee | $30.00+

 

Radical Angela Davis Quote T-Shirt

Shirts Celebrating Black History Month

Redbubble | $23.21

 

Black Pride Stainless Steel Tumbler

Accessories Celebrating Black History Month

Target | $14.99

 

Black History Month “Mind Body Soul” Tote Bag

Accessories Celebrating Black History Month

Target | $25

 

Melanin Unity Hearts Tee

 

Nelson Mandela Quote Sticker

Accessories Celebrating Black History Month

Redbubble | $3.12

 

Frederick Douglass Quote Vintage Style T-Shirt

Shirts Celebrating Black History Month

Redbubble | $23.21

 

Together We Rise Shirt

Shirts Celebrating Black History Month

Bunnys Flowers | $15.75+

 

James Baldwin Quote Sticker

Accessories Celebrating Black History Month

Redbubble | $3.12

 

Black History Sweatshirt

 

Black History Activists T-Shirt

Shirts Celebrating Black History Month

Redbubble | $21.55

 

African American Center For Civil and Human Rights Mural Laptop Skin

Accessories Celebrating Black History Month

Society6 | $26.39

 

Martin Luther King Jr. Quote T-Shirt

 

Historical Figures Graphic Tee

Shirts Celebrating Black History Month

Target | $15

 

I Have A Dream Classic T-Shirt

Shirts Celebrating Black History Month

Redbubble | $20.73

 

Dream Bigger Than Yourself Tote Bag

Accessories Celebrating Black History Month

Society6 | $19.99

 

Men of Black History T-Shirt

Shirts Celebrating Black History Month

Target | $10

Related Articles:

6 Groundbreaking African American Artists to Celebrate This Black History Month

Quilted Portraits Honor the Stories of Black Men and Women Who Are Forgotten by History

Woman Makes History as First Black Female Tactical Jet Pilot in the U.S. Navy

The Black Lives Matter Movement Has Been Nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Combines Her Love of Bees and Seas Through Beautiful “Honeycomb Ceramics”
Valentine’s Day Gift Guides to Find the Perfect Present for the People You Love
Valentine’s Day Sale at My Modern Met Store: Save 15% on All of Our Creative Products
20 Fantastic Art Prints From Black Artists on Etsy To Liven Up Your Space
These Resin and Wood Cheese Boards Have Realistic Seascapes on Their Surfaces
24 Valentine’s Day Gifts for the Lovable Little Ones in Your Life

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

10 Tools You’ll Need To Outfit a Home Bar and Sip Tasty Cocktails on Your Couch
Create a Work of Art When You Complete This Beautiful Gold Foil Jigsaw Puzzle
20 Thoughtful and Romantic Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her
“Inauguration Bernie” Meme Is Now Available as a Sweatshirt and a Crochet Doll Pattern
24 Romantic Gifts to Show Your Long-Distance Love Your Affection
38 Galentine’s Day Gifts to Celebrate the Ladies in Your Life

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.