25 Accessories and Apparel Celebrating Black History Month That You Can Wear All Year Round

Carter G. Woodson—known as the “Father of Black History”—once said, “If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world, and it stands in danger of being exterminated.” He made this observation at a time when the role and contributions of African Americans in American history were largely erased from the narrative. In a response to this gross elimination of Black Americans from their own country’s history, he and his partner Jesse E. Moorland founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (now the ASALH) and instituted “Negro History Week” as the second week of February, in order to draw attention to the topic and facilitate its study.
What once was only a week in February has now evolved into Black History Month, a time where we can highlight and celebrate the history of all Black people—especially those throughout American history. Though we know that the study and appreciation of a people’s history cannot be limited to the span of one month out of the year, February serves as a special time to lift up Black voices and stories. One way to do that is through the echoing and proud display of empowering words of Black activists and Civil Rights pioneers. Accordingly, here at My Modern Met, we’ve gathered a selection of apparel and accessories celebrating Black History that you can rock all year round.
Whether you’re looking to express your pride and appreciation through a cool t-shirt, a handy tote bag, or a laptop skin, we’ve got you covered. Scroll down for a list of stylish apparel and accessories celebrating Black History Month that will never go out of style.
February is Black History Month, but these accessories and apparel celebrating Black history can be worn all year round!
I Am Black History Mask
Rosa Parks T-Shirt
Black History Month Geometric Head Wrap
Black History Matters T-Shirt
Black History Every Day 2021 Planner
I Am Black History Tote Bag
Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band
Black History Leaders T-Shirt
Black History Pinbacks Tote Bag
Radical Angela Davis Quote T-Shirt
Black Pride Stainless Steel Tumbler
Black History Month “Mind Body Soul” Tote Bag
Melanin Unity Hearts Tee
Nelson Mandela Quote Sticker
Frederick Douglass Quote Vintage Style T-Shirt
Together We Rise Shirt
James Baldwin Quote Sticker
Black History Sweatshirt
Black History Activists T-Shirt
African American Center For Civil and Human Rights Mural Laptop Skin
Martin Luther King Jr. Quote T-Shirt
Historical Figures Graphic Tee
I Have A Dream Classic T-Shirt
Dream Bigger Than Yourself Tote Bag
Men of Black History T-Shirt
