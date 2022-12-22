22 Photos Honoring the Triumphs and Challenges That Face Wild Cats

The world’s leading wild cat conservation organization, Panthera, is celebrating progress in saving these animals and their habitats by releasing its first annual Picture Purrfect list. This list highlights the 22 best camera trap and professional images from 2022 that showcase wild cats, their threats, the beautiful ecosystems they call home, the challenges of life and conservation in the field, and the courageous scientists and rangers working to protect them.

Founded in 2006, Panthera operates in 39 countries to reduce or eliminate the most pressing threats to cheetahs, jaguars, leopards, lions, pumas, snow leopards, tigers, and the 33 small cat species. The images on the Picture Purrfect list reflect their incredible projects in different countries.

From a female puma surrounded by her cubs in the Chilean Patagonia to the collaring of a jaguar in the Brazilian Pantanal, the photographs paint a rich picture of wild cats today. The photos don't shy away from the struggles these animals face, but they also remind us of the majestic creatures that need our help.

Both ends of the spectrum are a reminder of the world that Panthera hopes we can live in. This world is one where “wild cats thrive in healthy, natural, and developed landscapes that sustain people and biodiversity.”

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Panthera.