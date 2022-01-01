Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Ghanaian Artist Captures the Rhythm of Dance With a Flurry of Colorful Brushstrokes

By Margherita Cole on January 1, 2022
Colorful Dot Paintings by Betty Acquah

While many painters choose to recreate the stationary people or objects around them, artist Betty Acquah captures life in action. She utilizes swatches of vibrant color and mesmerizing patterns to illustrate the rhythm and beauty of dances in her native Ghana.

Acquah's distinct style resembles both the expressive dabs of paint from Van Gogh and the precise pointillism of Seurat. Her carefully curated color palette is applied onto the canvas with thick rectangular brushstrokes, traveling around the figures and towards the edges of the canvas. As a result, these vivid vortexes communicate the energy of the figures in mid-motion. “The background echoes the movement of figures and therefore create(s) a pulsating surface that brings the composition alive,” she says. “By extending dabs of color in the subject matter into the background and vice-versa, an illusion of movement is created.”

All of the figures in Acquah's paintings wear traditional clothing that ties in with their performances; however, their faces blend into the bursts of color. In doing so, the artist emphasizes the fact that these dancers are in the midst of their routine. “Women are the unsung heroines of the Ghanaian Republic,” explains Kuaba Gallery, who represents the artist in the United States. “The images she depicts tell of ordinary women working courageously towards a greater Ghana.”

You can view Acquah's paintings in person at the Kuaba Gallery in Carmel, Indiana.

Ghanaian artist Betty Acquah captures dancing and moving figures in her series of colorful paintings.

She arranges swatches of color in mesmerizing patterns to create a sense of rhythm on the canvas.

Colorful Dot Paintings by Betty AcquahKuaba Gallery: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kuaba Gallery.

Related Articles:

Vibrant Paintings Merge Beautiful Blooms With Female Figures

Artist Brings Sketchbook Pages to Life With Vibrant Paintings Captured en Plein Air

Vibrants Paintings Look Like Kaleidoscopic Flowers Pressed on Canvases

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Painter Uses “Tunnel Vision” To Capture the Endless Beauty of Plant Life
Art Paints Portals to Faraway Fantasy Locales Inspired by Pop Culture
Energetic Palette Knife Paintings Capture the Beauty of a Specific Place in Time
Stunning Oil Paintings Capture the Intricate Shadows Created by Folding Fans
Surreal Paintings of Whales Swimming Through Cotton Candy-Pink Clouds
Hypnotic “Abstract” Paintings Reveal Realistic Faces When You Take a Step Back

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Exquisite Oil Paintings Immortalize the Forgotten Moments of Everyday Life
Expressive Oil Paintings Show the Rhythmic Beauty of Visible Brushstrokes
Impressionism and ‘Star Wars’ Collide in Paintings Inspired by a Galaxy Far, Far Away
Elegant Oil Paintings Capture the Ethereal Beauty of Massive Pastel Flowers
Stunning Oil Paintings Capture Beautiful Landscapes From Countries Around the World
Artist Promotes Wildlife Conservation With Her Awe-Inspiring Animal Paintings

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.