Former fashion designer and fine artist Yuta Okuda creates mesmerizing abstract paintings that highlight the beauty of the “little things” we take for granted. He uses a flower motif—symbolic of fond childhood memories—to construct colorful bouquets that pop off the canvas.

These floral arrangements are made up of thick dollops of acrylic paint and numerous intricate lines. In each piece, black stems stretch from the bottom of the painting to support the vibrant blooms. “The flowers expressed in various colors have a strong pop image, but each individual petal is delicately drawn,” it states on the artist's website. “Okuda says it doesn't have to look like a flower, and the flowers certainly do not appear to have concrete realism to them.”

The artist has been a full-time painter since 2016, but it wasn't until very recently that the flower motif became a prominent part of his work. “In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, [Okuda] realized that the things he had taken for granted were extraordinary events all along, and from then he began to draw works of flowers in the theme of ‘with gratitude.'” His first solo show in America—which took place in early November in New York City—was entitled With Gratitude in honor of the inspiration behind the series.

You can follow Okuda on Instagram to see more art and keep up to date with upcoming exhibitions.

Yuta Okuda: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Yuta Okuda.

