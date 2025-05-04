Home / Inspiring / Good News

Strangers Raise Over $300K To Help a 81-Year-Old Waitress Retire

By Emma Taggart on May 4, 2025
@tamie.lynn Hoping we can help this sweet lady retire! I think Jen Hamilton could help me do it but I can’t tag her! #viralvideo #fyp #jenhamilton ♬ original sound – Tamie Konzier

While eating at a local Pittsburgh restaurant called Eat’n Park, esthetician and TikTok creator Tamie Konzier had an unexpected encounter that would soon inspire thousands of people. Alongside her son, Leo, she met Betty, an 81-year-old waitress who struggled with chronic back pain and was unable to retire due to financial constraints. Moved by Betty’s hardship, Konzier decided to use her platform for good. She shared their interaction in a TikTok video, hoping to shine a light on Betty’s story and start a campaign for funding her retirement.

“If I can make one video go viral, let it be this one,” Konzier said in her video. She then said that she overheard Betty explain to another table that she had to keep working because her $910 monthly social security payout wasn’t enough to cover her bills. Konzier offered to give any proceeds the TikTok Creator Rewards Program might generate from the post to Betty. She also emptied her wallet to give Betty a $40 tip that day.

As Betty wrapped up serving Konzier and her son, she thanked them for the tip. “I worked all my life as a waitress and I can’t retire,” she explained. “I’m 81, but I can still outdo all these whippersnappers.” When Konzier and her son said goodbye, Betty said, “Take care and enjoy life because it’ll go by you fast!”

Just as Konzier had hoped, her video quickly went viral, and within 24 hours, it drew in thousands of heartfelt comments from people eager to help. Overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, she realized she needed a more secure and organized way to collect donations. So, she launched a GoFundMe campaign.

At first, the GoFundMe campaign raised an impressive $110,000, with an additional $3,200 pouring in through Venmo donations. But the momentum didn’t stop there. As of today, the fundraiser has soared to an astonishing $334,950. “Thank you for your generosity,” Konzier said in an update video. “I don’t even know her and I’m crying!”

In another follow-up video, Konzier captured the heartwarming moment she shared the news with Betty over the phone. Stunned into silence, the 81-year-old paused before joking, “I think I better get a financial adviser!” Betty went on to explain that her family had been facing financial hardships, and the donations could make a real difference—not just for her, but for her loved ones as well. Konzier burst into tears, saying, “I’m so happy for you! You deserve it.”

On April 2, Konzier and her son Leo went back to Eat’n Park to have lunch with Betty and reveal the full amount raised as of that day ($328,739.18). Betty didn’t want to be on camera, but after their meetup, Konzier gave her followers an update on how it went. “She is a sweet, deserving woman,” she said. “She’s just a really great human.” Konzier added, “I’m just so glad we were in the right place at the right time and could help her enjoy the rest of her life.”

Konzier and her lawyer set Betty up with an elder law attorney, and they’re currently setting up a trust fund so her social services are not affected.

An 81-year-old waitress named Betty said she couldn't afford to retire, so a stranger named Tamie Konzier raised over $300K for her.

@tamie.lynn Not much of an update but it’s all I have for now! #betty ♬ original sound – Tamie Konzier

Konzier captured the heartwarming moment she shared the news with Betty over the phone.

@tamie.lynn Replying to @heyobobby ♬ original sound – Tamie Konzier

Konzier and her son Leo went back to Eat’n Park to have lunch with Betty and reveal the full amount raised as of that day.

@tamie.lynn We are getting to know Betty! #betty ♬ original sound – Tamie Konzier

This story shows how leaning on our community can help fill the gaps in a way that government often can't.

@tamie.lynn Replying to @briannac121997 ♬ Avoid Copyright – Wolf

Tamie Konzier: TikTok

Source: Help 81-Year-Old Waitress Betty Retire

