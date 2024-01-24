Home / Art / Sculpture

Weathered Façades of Gritty Urban Buildings Are Meticulously Replicated in Tiny Sculptures

By Margherita Cole on January 24, 2024

Miniature Buildings by Joshua Smith

Browsing through Joshua Smith‘s portfolio of scale models feels like walking through a tiny city. The Australia-based artist spares no detail in his replicas of small businesses, restaurants, and gritty buildings. Everything from stacks of newspapers to graffiti has been carefully rendered to look just like the real-life inspiration.

Smith has been creating miniatures since 2015. His projects have traveled through Asia, the U.S., and beyond—usually inspired by his visits and images he sources through Google Street View. Rather than make an idealized version of locations, Smith is faithful to the grit often found in urban spaces. That is also part of the charm of his miniatures, which look just as lived-in as a life-size structure.

Smith always goes the extra mile to make his 3D models as immersive as possible. This can be seen in the intentional wear and tear of a façade, the grime added to old signs, and to the numerous tiny objects which occupy the architecture and call it home. Corner shops, delis, and sushi bars are just a few of the establishments captured in this way. Smith also recreates abandoned buildings that look as though they've been tested by time.

You can purchase original miniatures via Smith's online shop, and keep up to date with his latest projects by following Smith on Instagram.

Miniaturist Joshua Smith masterfully recreates buildings on a small scale.

Miniature Buildings by Joshua Smith

Miniature Buildings by Joshua Smith

These models are full of detail, making them look just as lived-in as their original inspirations.

Miniature building sculpture by Joshua Smith

Miniature building sculpture detail by Joshua Smith

Miniature Buildings by Joshua Smith

Miniature Buildings by Joshua Smith

Miniature Buildings by Joshua Smith

Smith mimics the weathering and grime to capture the gritty essence of real city buildings.

Miniature Buildings by Joshua Smith

Miniature Buildings by Joshua Smith

Miniature Buildings by Joshua Smith

Joshua Smith: Website | Facebook | Instagram

Photos by Andrew Beveridge/ASBCreative. My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Joshua Smith.

Related Articles:

Artist Makes Incredibly Detailed Wooden Models of Iconic and Vintage Cameras

Artist Immortalizes Historical NYC Storefronts with Handcrafted Miniature Models

Teen Spends 3 Months Building Scale Model of Manhattan From Recycled Computer Parts

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Realistically Carved Octopus Joins Together Two Pianos To Form One Surreal Sculpture
Master Carver Recreates Godzilla Out of Wood in 25 Days
Hand-Cut Glass and Concrete Sculptures on Display in Ben Young’s First Solo Show in the U.S.
5 Breakthrough Artists Who Are Making Contemporary Native American and Indigenous Public Art
Quirky Blob Characters Comes to Life in Charming Fusion of Ceramic and Glass Sculptures
Stunning Sculptures Inspired by Grenada’s Carnival Characters Are Added to Underwater Installation

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

25th Annual ‘Sculpture by the Sea’ Brings 100 Artworks to Australian Coast
Artist Transforms Bicycle Chains Into Faceless Human Figures Tethered to the Modern World
Pensive Figurative Sculptures Rendered in Gray Monochrome Are Lost in Deep Thought
Striking Wooden Sculptures Made of Plywood Panels Hypnotically Assembled Together
Powerful Sculptures of Overlapping Hands Visualize Our Connection to Nature and Each Other
500-Year-Old Aztec Sculpture of a Giant Snake Head Uncovered After Earthquake in Mexico

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.