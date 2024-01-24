Weathered Façades of Gritty Urban Buildings Are Meticulously Replicated in Tiny Sculptures

Browsing through Joshua Smith‘s portfolio of scale models feels like walking through a tiny city. The Australia-based artist spares no detail in his replicas of small businesses, restaurants, and gritty buildings. Everything from stacks of newspapers to graffiti has been carefully rendered to look just like the real-life inspiration.

Smith has been creating miniatures since 2015. His projects have traveled through Asia, the U.S., and beyond—usually inspired by his visits and images he sources through Google Street View. Rather than make an idealized version of locations, Smith is faithful to the grit often found in urban spaces. That is also part of the charm of his miniatures, which look just as lived-in as a life-size structure.

Smith always goes the extra mile to make his 3D models as immersive as possible. This can be seen in the intentional wear and tear of a façade, the grime added to old signs, and to the numerous tiny objects which occupy the architecture and call it home. Corner shops, delis, and sushi bars are just a few of the establishments captured in this way. Smith also recreates abandoned buildings that look as though they've been tested by time.

You can purchase original miniatures via Smith's online shop, and keep up to date with his latest projects by following Smith on Instagram.

Miniaturist Joshua Smith masterfully recreates buildings on a small scale.

These models are full of detail, making them look just as lived-in as their original inspirations.

Smith mimics the weathering and grime to capture the gritty essence of real city buildings.

Photos by Andrew Beveridge/ASBCreative. My Modern Met granted permission to use photos by Joshua Smith.

