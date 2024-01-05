Home / Entertainment

Bindi Irwin Shares Emotional Post About How 2023 Changed Her Life

By Margherita Cole on January 5, 2024

 

As one year comes to a close—and we start planning our resolutions for the next one—it's only natural to reflect on the past 12 months. For animal activist Bindi Irwin, 2023 was a life-changing year. The 25-year-old shared an emotional highlight reel of some of the most memorable moments alongside a touching statement.

The short video included several clips of her young daughter Grace, her husband Chandler Powell, her brother Robert Irwin, and her mother Terri Irwin. “2023 changed the trajectory of my entire life,” she writes in the caption. “I will forever live in awe and gratitude for this year of validation. With all my heart, thank you, to the people I love so dearly who gave me the opportunity to embark on a new beginning. You mean everything to me.”

In March 2023, Bindi opened up about her struggles with endometriosis that caused her pain and fatigue for a decade. She also shared her decision to pursue medical treatment to help her live a more pain-free life. “I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis. Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, and a chocolate cyst,” Bindi wrote in a long post. “Validation for years of pain is indescribable. My family and friends who have been on this journey with me for 10+ yrs—THANK YOU, for encouraging me to find answers when I thought I’d never climb out.”

With her loved ones' help, Bindi was able to get through treatment and recovery. Her husband Powell commented on the 2023 highlight video, saying, “What a monumental year. I’m so excited for even more endometriosis-free adventures to come. It’s amazing to watch you blossom more and more. Grace and I love you so much.” Bindi's mother Terri also wrote: “So much changed in 2023. You conquered endometriosis, tackled many conservation projects, and best of all Grace is growing up to be such a brilliant and beautiful little girl. I love you all dearly and I’m incredibly excited for the adventures to come in 2024!” There are many people who suffer with endometriosis and remain undiagnosed, so Bindi emphasizes the importance of finding healthcare providers who take patients' pain seriously.

After fighting through a challenging but rewarding year, we wish Bindi all of the best for 2024.

Animal activist Bindi Irwin shared a touching post on Instagram about how 2023 changed her life.

 

The 25-year-old mother of one opened up about her endometriosis diagnosis in March 2023.

 

After finding healthcare providers who took her pain seriously, she pursued surgery to help her live a more pain-free life.

 

We wish Bindi all of the best for 2024.

 

Bindi Irwin: Instagram
h/t: [People]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
