As you get older, somehow time seems to fly at an incomprehensible pace—especially when you’ve got a little one running around. And for 23-year-old mom Bindi Irwin, this past year must have been pretty speedy. Just a couple of months ago, in March, Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell celebrated their daughter’s first birthday. And in recent weeks, the proud parents shared the adorable transformation of little Grace Warrior Irwin Powell over her exciting first year of life.

To demonstrate how much their baby girl has grown, the tight-knit family of three recreated a photo they took exactly a year ago. The first image shows newborn baby Grace staring curiously as she meets a koala for the very first time. Now, a year later—to the day—Grace Warrior appears in the latest snapshot standing on her own and smiling from ear to ear. Her beaming parents kneel next to her as the tiny tot has a sweet reunion with her koala friend.

“Today & one year ago,” Bindi Irwin captioned the adorable photos in a post on Instagram. “Our girl is still admiring koalas.”

Throughout her first year, baby Grace has had many memorable milestones and moments with her loving family. From evening walks through the zoo with her favorite animals to special Irwin family trips, they’ve certainly made little Grace Warrior’s first year one to remember. In fact, the lucky child has probably had more special experiences this past year than some people do in a whole lifetime.

What’s more, little Grace Warrior has already started walking as well. Her proud parents shared an adorable clip of some of the toddling baby girl’s first steps, accompanying it with the caption: “Big moment.” Ecstatic mama Bindi can’t seem to keep the smile off her face as she encourages little Grace to walk toward her excited papa while he holds the camera. And now that she’s started walking, the growing girl has tried to start talking as well. In another adorable clip, Irwin shares how baby Grace unintentionally lets the words “sea turtle” slip out while looking out at the animals in the water.

Their baby girl is growing up so fast, and the Irwin family is clearly cherishing every wondrous moment with little Grace. Over this last year, they’ve recognized the sweet child's “most beautiful old soul,” and now they get to see her continue to blossom and grow up to meet the life ahead of her for many more years to come.

