Bindi Irwin Remembers Her Dad’s Compassion for All Species in Sweet Video

The late Steve Irwin is best remembered for his daring wildlife adventures. However, as co-owner of the Australia Zoo, he had some chores to tend to. An animal lover like no other, Irwin's dedication was even noticeable in the smallest of encounters. As a tribute to her father, Bindi Irwin recently shared a sweet video of her dad breaking a fight between two kookaburras. The clip shows the perfect balance between charm and knowledge that made Irwin a worldwide celebrity.

In the video, the Crocodile Hunter arrives on a motorcycle to a bird enclosure. “Hey, hey, hey. What's going on here?” he says, as if approaching two young boys. The kookaburras seem to have been fighting for a while, and one even appears to be holding pieces of the other bird's feathers in its beak. Irwin then grabs a kookaburra in each hand and says, “You guys need to make up. You be friends now.”

Realizing they want to keep fighting, the conservationist resorts to making kookaburra noises himself. After letting the bird on his left hand throw a little tantrum, he thinks the fight is over. But just to be sure, he places them in separate areas of the enclosure. “Crikey!” Steve exclaims, as he returns to his motorcycle. “Day's work involves putting out fires, stopping fights, playing with the gators, koalas, kangaroos,” Irwin lists before taking off again.

“This #flashback makes my heart happy,” Irwin's daughter writes. “Dad’s kindness and love for all species will live on forever.” Also touched by the throwback clip, Terri Irwin, Steve's widow, remembered it as a special moment. “Steve loved every animal @australiazoo!” she added.

While Steve Irwin is sadly no longer around, his family is equally devoted to protecting the animals that call the Australia Zoo home. Both Bindi and her brother Robert regularly share footage of their animal conservation work. Just a few days ago, the younger Irwin shared that they got to breed the first-ever Irwin's turtle, which was discovered by his dad, in captivity.

