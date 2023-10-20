Home / Inspiring

Bindi Irwin Remembers Her Dad’s Compassion for All Species in Sweet Video

By Regina Sienra on October 20, 2023
Steve Irwin carrying little Bindi Irwin

Photo: s_bukley/Depositphotos

The late Steve Irwin is best remembered for his daring wildlife adventures. However, as co-owner of the Australia Zoo, he had some chores to tend to. An animal lover like no other, Irwin's dedication was even noticeable in the smallest of encounters. As a tribute to her father, Bindi Irwin recently shared a sweet video of her dad breaking a fight between two kookaburras. The clip shows the perfect balance between charm and knowledge that made Irwin a worldwide celebrity.

In the video, the Crocodile Hunter arrives on a motorcycle to a bird enclosure. “Hey, hey, hey. What's going on here?” he says, as if approaching two young boys. The kookaburras seem to have been fighting for a while, and one even appears to be holding pieces of the other bird's feathers in its beak. Irwin then grabs a kookaburra in each hand and says, “You guys need to make up. You be friends now.”

Realizing they want to keep fighting, the conservationist resorts to making kookaburra noises himself. After letting the bird on his left hand throw a little tantrum, he thinks the fight is over. But just to be sure, he places them in separate areas of the enclosure. “Crikey!” Steve exclaims, as he returns to his motorcycle. “Day's work involves putting out fires, stopping fights, playing with the gators, koalas, kangaroos,” Irwin lists before taking off again.

“This #flashback makes my heart happy,” Irwin's daughter writes. “Dad’s kindness and love for all species will live on forever.” Also touched by the throwback clip, Terri Irwin, Steve's widow, remembered it as a special moment. “Steve loved every animal @australiazoo!” she added.

While Steve Irwin is sadly no longer around, his family is equally devoted to protecting the animals that call the Australia Zoo home. Both Bindi and her brother Robert regularly share footage of their animal conservation work. Just a few days ago, the younger Irwin shared that they got to breed the first-ever Irwin's turtle, which was discovered by his dad, in captivity.

To stay up to date with the Irwin family, you follow Bindi Irwin on Instagram.

As a tribute to her late father, Bindi Irwin recently shared a sweet video of Steve Irwin breaking up a fight between two kookaburras at the Australia Zoo.

Bindi Irwin in 2016

Photo: Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos

The clip shows the perfect balance between charm and knowledge that made Irwin a worldwide celebrity.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

Bindi Irwin: Instagram
h/t: [People]

Related Articles:

Robert Irwin Gets Emotional Showing Baby Turtle of an Endangered Species Discovered by His Dad

Bindi Irwin Honors What Would Have Been Her Late Father Steve Irwin’s 61st Birthday

Robert Irwin Rescues a Snake Trapped Inside a Vending Machine

A Very Patient Robert Irwin Tries to Help an Aggressive Bird Overcome Her Anger Management Issues

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Woman Gains Financial Freedom by Moving Into Backyard Tiny Home and Renting Out Main House [Interview]
LEGO MRI Scanner Sets Are Donated to Hospitals To Help Children Cope With These Procedures
Bride and Dad Dance to Old Home Video of Them Dancing to ‘Beauty and the Beast’
Girl Dad Shares How He Is Teaching His Daughters To Avoid Men Who Do the Bare Minimum
104-Year-Old Woman Breaks World Record for the Oldest Person to Skydive
Italian TikToker Shares the Realities of Living in a 13th-Century Castle She Inherited

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Michael Sheen Is a “Not-for-Profit” Actor Who Donates His Earnings to Social Causes
Adult Son Cuddles up to His Dad to Show That You’re Never Too Old to Show Affection to Your Parents
Boy With Autism Wins Golf Tournament Despite Having Only Played Three Rounds in His Whole Life
Rare 1885 Photo Captures the First Licensed Women Doctors of India, Japan, and Syria
10-Year-Old Girl Jumps From Sidelines to Help Struggling Marathoner Mom Finish the Race
Artist Creates Heartwarming Paintings for Ukrainian Refugees To Give to Their UK Host Families

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.