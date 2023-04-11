This Bird Feeder You Can Easily Mount in Your Window Gives You a Front-Row Seat to Nature

Bird feeders are a win-win for both us and our feathered friends. With the feeders full of tasty morsels, we get to watch birds come and go, picking seeds and other goodies from the stash. Often, bird feeders are attached to a shepherd’s hook or mounted in a tree. But not the in-home window bird feeder by Arlmont & Co. This unique build affords you a 180-degree view to watch wild birds as they enter the feeder that sits just inside your house.

The window bird feeder is meant to bring avian life into your home—literally. The half-circle shape fits within either a single or double-hung window and has a feeding area (and tiny viewing room for you) that extends into your interior space. The feeder can hold up to a pound and a half of seed and has a nearly 7-inch opening that makes it easy for birds to enter and for you to fill with feed. Before you know it, you’ll be enjoying watching blackbirds, bluebirds, cardinals, and more.

This in-home window bird feeder is now available from the Birds Sanctuary Etsy shop and on Wayfair. To see it in action, check out a few charming videos below.

The in-home window bird feeder by Arlmont & Co. affords you a 180-degree view to watch wild birds enter a feeder that sits just inside your house.

The half-circle shape fits within either a single or double-hung window and has a feeding area (and tiny viewing room for you) that extends into your interior space.

The feeder can hold up to a pound and a half of seed and has a nearly 7-inch opening that makes it easy for birds to enter and for you to fill with feed.

Watch the bird feeder in action:

Window bird feeder: Etsy | Wayfair

All images via Birds Sanctuary Etsy shop unless otherwise noted.

Related Articles:

Photographer Sets Up Camera to Reveal the Big Little World Beneath Her Bird Feeder

This Hi-Tech Bird Feeder Lets Clever Magpies Exchange Bottle Caps for Food

Man Photographs a Real-Life “Angry Bird” Right in His Own Backyard