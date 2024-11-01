Home / Design / Creative Products

Innovative Bird Feeder Camera Case Lets You Get Up-Close Photos of Nature

By Eva Baron on November 1, 2024

Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case

Bird watching can be a finicky pursuit: leaving for the park at the right time of day, focusing your binoculars just so, capturing skittish birds in pictures. A versatile bird feeder created by Wasserstein Home presents a clever solution with the help of a high-definition smart camera.

Compatible with Ring, Blink, and Wyze cameras, the Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case combines modern technology with one of the world’s most beloved hobbies. The outdoor camera snugly slips into the durable, weatherproof bird feeder case, effectively protecting it from wind, rain, and hail. The feeder itself holds 26.4 ounces of bird feed and has a perch mere fractions away from the camera compartment, offering hours of bird-watching fun. To fully optimize its energy use and efficiency, the bird feeder is also compatible with solar power.

The bird feeder can be easily installed on trees, poles, and metal wall mounts, providing a range of possible environments and scenery. This innovative case is affordable and, since the smart cameras are sold separately, offers more customization than those with pre-installed hardware. Doubling as an outdoor security camera and video recorder, this bird feeder is a cost-effective and entertaining entry into the world of digital bird watching.

You can learn more about the bird feeder on Wasserstein’s website.

An innovative bird feeder by Wasserstein houses your smart camera so you can watch and record birds in your own backyard.

Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case

The feeder can hold up to 26.4 oz of bird feed, offering hours of bird-watching entertainment.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wasserstein (@wasserstein.home)

Affordable, durable, and easy to install, this bird feeder is the perfect entry into the world of digital bird watching.

Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case

Wasserstein Home: Website | Instagram | X | Facebook

All images via Wasserstein Home.

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
