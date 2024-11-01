Innovative Bird Feeder Camera Case Lets You Get Up-Close Photos of Nature

Bird watching can be a finicky pursuit: leaving for the park at the right time of day, focusing your binoculars just so, capturing skittish birds in pictures. A versatile bird feeder created by Wasserstein Home presents a clever solution with the help of a high-definition smart camera.

Compatible with Ring, Blink, and Wyze cameras, the Wasserstein Bird Feeder Camera Case combines modern technology with one of the world’s most beloved hobbies. The outdoor camera snugly slips into the durable, weatherproof bird feeder case, effectively protecting it from wind, rain, and hail. The feeder itself holds 26.4 ounces of bird feed and has a perch mere fractions away from the camera compartment, offering hours of bird-watching fun. To fully optimize its energy use and efficiency, the bird feeder is also compatible with solar power.

The bird feeder can be easily installed on trees, poles, and metal wall mounts, providing a range of possible environments and scenery. This innovative case is affordable and, since the smart cameras are sold separately, offers more customization than those with pre-installed hardware. Doubling as an outdoor security camera and video recorder, this bird feeder is a cost-effective and entertaining entry into the world of digital bird watching.

You can learn more about the bird feeder on Wasserstein’s website.

