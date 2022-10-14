Cluster of Bees Fighting for Dominance Wins Top Wildlife Photography Award

A cluster of male bees locked in a struggle to see who has what it takes to mate with the lone female gave photographer Karine Aigner the photo she needed to take home the title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year. The American photographer came out victorious to become only the fifth woman in the photo contest's 58 years to earn the top prize. Run by the UK's Natural History Museum the prestigious contest attracts the top wildlife photographers from around the world.

“Wings-whirring, incoming males home in on the ball of buzzing bees that is rolling straight into the picture,” shares Rosamund Kidman Cox, chair of the jury. “The sense of movement and intensity is shown at bee-level magnification and transforms what are little cactus bees into big competitors for a single female.”

Aigner, a former National Geographic picture editor, was not only named Wildlife Photographer of the Year, but she also won the Photojournalism Story Award for her look at the tradition of songbirds in Cuban culture. Good storytelling dominated the competition, and wildlife photographers who were able to create a strong narrative were rewarded.

Among the notable category winners is Mexico's Fernando Constantino Martínez Belmar. He won the Behavior: Amphibians and Reptiles category for his incredible close-up of a Yucatan rat snake with a bat in its mouth. The snake faces directly into the camera with the bat wings hanging symmetrically from its mouth. In an instant, we know the snake will be back in its lair, feasting on its snack. Thanks to Belmar's quick trigger finger, we get to view the snake's moment of victory.

The winners were selected after an intense process of narrowing the 38,575 entries down to a shortlist. Now the public will be able to enjoy the winning images in a redesigned flagship exhibit at the Natural History Museum. The photos will be positioned among short videos, quotes from jury members and photographers, as well as insights from museum scientists to invite visitors to explore how human actions continue to shape the natural world.

Here are the winning photos from the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest.

Nearly 40,000 photographs were entered into the 58th edition of the prestigious photo contest.

The winners will see their photos go into an exhibition at the UK's Natural History Museum.

