Celebrate My Modern Met Academy’s Birthday With a Special Bundle Teaching Painting Online

By Sara Barnes on February 1, 2023
Birthday Bundle at My Modern Met Store

Our e-learning platform My Modern Met Academy is turning one year old! Since launching in February 2022, we’ve debuted online classes ranging from photography to painting to crafts and more, and we delight in seeing what our students create with their newfound skills. To celebrate this milestone, we’ve got a special Birthday Bundle with three classes that will help you explore abstract acrylic painting in distinct ways. From February 1 to February 28, 2023, get all three classes for $90, which saves you $15 if you were to buy them individually.

The Birthday Bundle includes three courses that highlight the variety of ways in which artists use acrylic paint. It features Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons with Elyse Dodge, Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings with Nitika Ale, and Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics taught by Megan Elizabeth.

This bundle is great for leveling up your painting skills. Dappled Light and Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings are geared towards beginners; both instructors will show you the basics in their class—from color mixing to abstract techniques. Acrylic Landscapes is considered an intermediate-level course because you’ll use Adobe Illustrator to design the painting. (If you don’t have Adobe Illustrator, that’s okay. Adobe offers a free trial and other imaging software will work, too.)

Get a sneak peek of each class below, and then celebrate our anniversary with us when you purchase the Birthday Bundle until February 28, 2023.

From February 1 to February 28, 2023, save $15 on three acrylic painting classes.

Abstract Floral Painting Class

 

One class is Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics taught by Megan Elizabeth.

Acrylic Painting by Megan Elizabeth

The beginning painting class goes over the basics, like color mixing.

Acrylic Painting by Megan Elizabeth

Acrylic Painting by Megan Elizabeth

Get an introduction to the class here:

 

Another class in the Birthday Bundle is Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons.

Contemporary Acrylic Landscape Painting by Elyse Dodge

Artist and instructor Elyse Dodge digitally plans her paintings and will take you through her meticulous process.

Creating a Polygon Landscape Painting

Once everything is on screen, she translates it onto canvas and begins painting.

Watch the class introduction:

 

The third class in the bundle is Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings with Nitika Ale.

Abstract Floral Painting by Nitika Ale

This beginner-level course will introduce you to several abstract techniques.

Abstract Floral Painting Class by Nitika Ale

Before diving into your own abstract floral painting.

See what this class is about:

 

