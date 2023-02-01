Celebrate My Modern Met Academy’s Birthday With a Special Bundle Teaching Painting Online

Our e-learning platform My Modern Met Academy is turning one year old! Since launching in February 2022, we’ve debuted online classes ranging from photography to painting to crafts and more, and we delight in seeing what our students create with their newfound skills. To celebrate this milestone, we’ve got a special Birthday Bundle with three classes that will help you explore abstract acrylic painting in distinct ways. From February 1 to February 28, 2023, get all three classes for $90, which saves you $15 if you were to buy them individually.

The Birthday Bundle includes three courses that highlight the variety of ways in which artists use acrylic paint. It features Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons with Elyse Dodge, Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings with Nitika Ale, and Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics taught by Megan Elizabeth.

This bundle is great for leveling up your painting skills. Dappled Light and Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings are geared towards beginners; both instructors will show you the basics in their class—from color mixing to abstract techniques. Acrylic Landscapes is considered an intermediate-level course because you’ll use Adobe Illustrator to design the painting. (If you don’t have Adobe Illustrator, that’s okay. Adobe offers a free trial and other imaging software will work, too.)

Get a sneak peek of each class below, and then celebrate our anniversary with us when you purchase the Birthday Bundle until February 28, 2023.

Celebrate My Modern Met Academy's first birthday with a Birthday Bundle! From February 1 to February 28, 2023, save $15 on three acrylic painting classes.

One class is Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics taught by Megan Elizabeth.

The beginning painting class goes over the basics, like color mixing.

Get an introduction to the class here:

Another class in the Birthday Bundle is Acrylic Landscapes: Reimagining Mountains as Polygons.

Artist and instructor Elyse Dodge digitally plans her paintings and will take you through her meticulous process.

Once everything is on screen, she translates it onto canvas and begins painting.

Watch the class introduction:

The third class in the bundle is Dream Your Own Abstract Acrylic Floral Paintings with Nitika Ale.

This beginner-level course will introduce you to several abstract techniques.

Before diving into your own abstract floral painting.

See what this class is about:

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Related Articles:

Enjoy the Best Creative Products When You Shop at My Modern Met Store

Support Creativity When You Become a Member of My Modern Met

Perfect Your Painting When You Enroll in These Online Art Classes