Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcome Their Fourth Child

After trying to keep her pregnancy out of the spotlight, Blake Lively revealed that she and her husband Ryan Reynolds quietly welcomed their fourth baby into the world. The news came in the form of an Instagram post, in which the happy couple posed with Reynolds’ mother, Tammy. Everyone pictured was all smiles, but Lively's baby bump was noticeably absent.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. Been busy,” Lively captioned the subtle yet heartwarming photograph. It was paired with several pictures of what was on the menu for the football event. So far, there has been no announcement of the baby's name or gender. Regardless, they will be the younger sibling of the couple's three daughters, 3-year-old Betty, 6-year-old Inez, and 8-year-old James, who are all very excited about the new member of their family.

“You know, you’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it. It’s gonna be nuts, but we’re very excited,” Reynolds says. He and his wife of 13 years have been very private about their family, choosing not to share photos of their children on social media. So while it may be some time before we hear the name of their new baby, we definitely hope that everyone is happy and healthy above all.

