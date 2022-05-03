Blake Lively’s Met Gala Dress Transforms From Bronze To Green Like the Statue of Liberty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Met Gala 2022 (@metgalaofficial)

Every year, the Met Gala challenges celebrities to bring their best fashion moments to the red carpet. The theme of 2022 was Gilded Glamour, referring to the glamorous period of wealth and luxury in the United States during the late 19th-century. While there were many iconic looks unveiled during the evening, there's one guest that can say they donned two spectacular outfits in one night.

American actress Blake Lively arrived at the Met Gala with her husband of 10 years, Ryan Reynolds. The couple are both co-chairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute in New York City. Lively arrived at the event wearing a shimmering rose gold gown and voluminous pink-orange bustle with matching shoulder-length gloves and bejeweled tiara, all of which tie in perfectly with the theme. Reynolds made the perfect Gilded Glamour date with his period-inspired suit featuring a white waistcoat and gold vest chain.

And while Lively's arrival dress already turned heads, the Gossip Girl star had more in store for fashion-lovers. When she reached the top of the stairs, assistants helped undo the bustle affixed to her waist, unveiling a bright turquoise skirt, and removed her gloves to reveal another matching pair of gloves underneath. Amazingly, the second ensemble managed to look completely different from the first dress with just a few alterations.

“Instead of looking to fashion to influence the dress, I looked to New York City architecture and classic buildings,” Lively explains in a video. She gestures to the turquoise skirt train from the second look and adds, “This is the constellation from Grand Central Station,” then points to the fitted metallic gown underneath, “This is the Empire State Building, [and] the draping is the Statue of Liberty.”

Lively shares even more insight into the fine details and their inspiration: “The crown has seven tiers just like the Statue of Liberty has seven rays, which represents the Sun's rays, and also the seven seas and continents—which also represents welcomeness, inclusivity, freedom…And it has just 25 windows, so Lorraine [Schwartz] put 25 stones at the bottom [of the crown].” While Lively's outfits were among the fashion highlights of the evening, Ryan Reynold's adoring reaction to his wife's big moment made the event even better.

Actress Blake Lively debuted a stunning bronze-colored Versace gown when she arrived at the 2022 Met Gala with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

The floor-length dress featured a bustle and shoulder-length gloves that play with this year's “Gilded Glamour” theme.

However, Lively's dress had a surprise. When assistants undid the bustle, it revealed a bright turquoise skirt that rolled down the stairs.

Watch the transformation in this video:

And see Ryan Reynold's reaction to Lively's moment on the red carpet:

Ryan Reynolds looks on as wife Blake Lively unveils her second outfit at the #MetGala. https://t.co/2kVWwJSmYw pic.twitter.com/mEEn1rD3sa — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2022

All images via Getty Images and The Met Gala 2022.

